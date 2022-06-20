ISPT appoints investment manager

Industry Super Property Trust has appointed Zoe Ferrari as its newest investment manager based in Canberra, saying the hire reflects an ongoing commitment to the nation's capital.

Ferrari joins a growing team and will be working alongside senior development manager Arabella Rohde who joined in December 2021, as well as investment manager Dearne Cleary who has been with ISPT since November 2019.

With over 20 years of property industry experience, Ferrari has worked across property management, sales leasing, and project fit-out delivery. For the last five years, she held the role state director at CBRE.

ISPT partnership specialist Letitia Hope said Ferrari has an exceptional track record in creating prestigious places to work.

"We are now combining that with excellent local talent to help drive investment and partnerships in Canberra to the next level," she explained.

"ISPT has always invested in Canberra and taken great pride in building partnerships with local communities, to collaboratively achieve the best possible outcomes for customers and the community.

"We absolutely love the work we do in this city and are looking forward to continuing to support our partners with our Canberra-based team, who are all strategically focused and passionate about developing the best workplaces where people want to come to work every day."

ISPT develops and invests in commercial, retail, logistic, warehousing, and residential properties across Australia. Its general manager Nicole Ward said the Canberra hires will form part of the permanent team

"They will focus on the management of investments locally while complementing our national team of experts," she explained.