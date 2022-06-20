Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ISPT appoints investment manager

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 20 JUN 2022   11:32AM

Industry Super Property Trust has appointed Zoe Ferrari as its newest investment manager based in Canberra, saying the hire reflects an ongoing commitment to the nation's capital.

Ferrari joins a growing team and will be working alongside senior development manager Arabella Rohde who joined in December 2021, as well as investment manager Dearne Cleary who has been with ISPT since November 2019.

With over 20 years of property industry experience, Ferrari has worked across property management, sales leasing, and project fit-out delivery. For the last five years, she held the role state director at CBRE.

ISPT partnership specialist Letitia Hope said Ferrari has an exceptional track record in creating prestigious places to work.

"We are now combining that with excellent local talent to help drive investment and partnerships in Canberra to the next level," she explained.

"ISPT has always invested in Canberra and taken great pride in building partnerships with local communities, to collaboratively achieve the best possible outcomes for customers and the community.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"We absolutely love the work we do in this city and are looking forward to continuing to support our partners with our Canberra-based team, who are all strategically focused and passionate about developing the best workplaces where people want to come to work every day."

ISPT develops and invests in commercial, retail, logistic, warehousing, and residential properties across Australia. Its general manager Nicole Ward said the Canberra hires will form part of the permanent team

"They will focus on the management of investments locally while complementing our national team of experts," she explained.

Read more: CanberraZoe FerrariIndustry Super Property Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ISPT selects new chief executive
ISPT appoints fund manager, deputy
ISPT chief executive steps down
Chief economist update: Strike while iron ore cools
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ISPT writes down assets
Industry super pours $19.5bn into Australian recovery
Investors should factor in climate risk: JANA
Industry fund awards $200mn mandate
Hostplus makes bid for SMSF money

Editor's Choice

Active Super kickstarts reward program

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
Active Super has launched a Super Booster reward program to accelerate the growth of members' super balances.

TWUSUPER awards bond mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The $6.3 billion industry fund has handed down a global bond mandate as it aligns its investments to the objectives of the Your Future, Your Super regime.

Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
More than 18 months after legal action was launched, Squirrel Super will pay $55,000 for claims made in marketing materials about investing in residential property.

QIC welcomes new director of private debt

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:16PM
The Queensland Investment Corporation has named Bettina Lung as its director of multi-sector private debt.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.