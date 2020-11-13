Ironbark to wind up emerging markets fund

Ironbark Asset Management has terminated an emerging markets small caps fund, after the underlying manager decided to close.

The Ironbark Copper Rock Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund aimed to beat the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index (in AUD) net of fees on rolling five-year basis.

Ironbark, which acts as the responsible entity, yesterday informed investors it would wind up the fund.

US-based Copper Rock Capital Partners was appointed the manager to the fund in September 2016, nine years into the fund's life.

"...[Copper Rock] the investment manager of the [fund]...has made the decision to cease the operation of their business by 31 December 2020. This decision was made following recent changes to Copper Rock's ownership structure," Ironbark said in a note to investors.

"Strategically Ironbark sees global small caps and EM small caps and EM as areas of focus for future. We would like to bring out further capabilities. There is demand and focus from institutional and wholesale market in those areas," Ironbark Asset Management head of funds management Alex Donald said.

The fund had $79 million in total assets at September end.

Its three-year returns were -2.27% p.a. while the benchmark did 2.31% to September end. In the 12 months ending September the fund did -4.62% compared to benchmark's 0.95%. Since inception returns were 1.96% p.a. which is 3.66% lower than the benchmark.

BrightSphere Investment Group previously owned 65% of Copper Rock but sold it to the latter's employees and Spouting Rock Asset Management in July this year.

The sale happened at the same time that BrightSphere sold its 75% interest in value manager Barrow Hanley Strauss Mewhinney & Strauss to ASX-listed Perpetual for $465 million.

There are 22 EM equities funds on offer in Australia with $6.5 billion in total assets according to Rainmaker research data to August end.

Of these, 72% failed to beat their benchmarks over the three-year period ending August. Best performers were Fidelity Global Emerging Markets (13.1% p.a.), Capital Group New World Fund (12% p.a.) and Schroders Global Emerging Markets Fund (8.2% p.a.).

Five of the 22 had negative returns for the period - meaning investors ended up with less money than they put in - including Schroders Emerging Markets Sustainable Fund (-0.8% p.a.), Ironbark Copper Rock Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (-2.8% p.a.) and the Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

Average fees charged were 1.1% per year. The median fund only did 3.5% p.a. while the benchmark return was 5.6% p.a.