Iress records 29% jump in profit

Iress has reported a 29% increase to its underlying net profit after tax (NPAT), coming in at $31.8 million, as it looks to strengthen its position with superannuation funds.

The increase comes in its half-year results (H1 22) which also showed revenues increased 6% from 1H21 and 1% from 2H21 to $308.2 million.

On the back of the results, Iress' share price is up 3.39% at time of writing.

A statement explained the increase is driven by growth in APAC trading and market data, financial advice, superannuation, mortgages, and the North America business.

Its interim dividend per share remained the same at 16 cents, franked to 25% payable in September.

Reported earnings per share fell 23% to 16.4 cash per share from 21.4 cash per share in 1H21.

Segment profit for 1H21 increased 7% to $80.7 million from $75.5 million, this was an 11% decrease from 2H21.

Iress said: "The increase in 1H22 compared to 1H21 was driven by growth in operating revenue and strong cost discipline across the group."

"The reduction in segment profit compared to 2H21 is primarily driven by a $4.4m annual leave expense in 1H22."

In determining underlying results, Iress has adjusted the prior corresponding period for the one-off earn-out payments for the QuantHouse and BC Gateway acquisitions.

Its chief executive Andrew Walsh said Iress is making good progress executing on its strategies supporting revenue growth, investment in product and technology and strong capital management to deliver higher returns for shareholders.

"The lifetime value of our client relationships sits at $25.7 billion, many multiples of our market capitalisation, highlighting the strength of our client base and continued revenue growth."

He added it continues to make good progress in superannuation, another key growth strategy.

"ESSSuper is now live with our automated super admin solution, and we are in advanced conversations with two more large super funds. We continue to see strong demand for our tech-enabled approach to operating models in superannuation, with a growing sales pipeline. Industry consolidation should provide further opportunities," he said.

Walsh commented to date it has acquired $70 million worth of shares with a further $30 million to be completed as part of an extended buyback program.

"Iress continues to have a strong balance shee with high free cash flow and cash conversion of 93%, we can self-fund growth investments. We have started to invest the $30m to build and transition to the single product and technology platform which underpins our progress to delivering on the 2025 targets we released at our investor strategy update last year," he said.

Iress affirmed its segment profit guidance for the full year of 2022 is $177 million - $183 million, an increase of 7% - 10% versus the personal conduct purchase (PCP).

It added that results are now expected to be at the lower end of the range due to investment in fund registry as part of investment infrastructure, and delayed growth in the UK where it retained a mortgage business.