Financial Planning
Sponsored by
IOOF, CountPlus, Iress want better path to fee consent
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:22PM

Licensees and platform providers have joined forces to call for a consistent industry approach to managing the Advice Fee Consent legislation.

The proposed legislation, which is part of the government's Royal Commission reforms, requires platform operators and superannuation trustees to be satisfied that consent for ongoing service has been given to the adviser before deducting advice fees via a platform.

There have been concerns in the financial advice industry that the legislation will create much more administrative work.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh has previously called for a standardised, automated way to implement the legislation.

It is Iress' view that blockchain could be the solution to the issue. During a recent round table with industry figures, Walsh found agreement on this point.

"We had over 80 people join the roundtable to hear a range of industry views, as well as discuss the merits of acting in a consistent manner to tackle this with efficiency," Walsh said.

"We also outlined the rationale for using a blockchain as the single source of truth for providing trust and confidence in the currency and accuracy of data."

CountPlus chief executive Matthew Rowe said the amount of additional work that the new legislation would require financial advisers to complete is unrealistic.

"Our modelling indicates the new disclosure requirements will create an additional 50,000 hours of non-client facing work, a 280% increase," Rowe said.

"This time is better spent serving our clients, particularly now. There is a strong need for the industry to agree to a digital, consistent and automated process to ensure we can maintain a balance in meeting regulatory obligations, delivering for clients and having a financially sustainable advice profession."

IOOF head of platform technology and architecture Damien O'Donnell agreed that the industry needs to work together to make the proposed legislation workable.

"Working together as an industry solving a pressing business problem with a technology solution is an opportunity for us," he said.

"What we are looking for is an efficient, intuitive and standardised solution which will provide confidence we are satisfying our obligations to all of our stakeholders - members, clients, advisers and trustees."

