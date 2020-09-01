NEWS
Investment
Investors will be forced into equities: DeepData Analytics
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:01PM

Retail investors will be forced further into investing in equities as the hunt for yield continues, despite having felt the hard lessons from this year's market volatility, according to founder and chief executive of DeepData Analytics Mathan Somasundaram.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Somasundaram said the biggest issue facing retail investors is the lack of real structure.

"I think the biggest problem for retail investors at the moment is having a structure or framework to help them identify the best risk/return investment options," Somasundaram said.

"There are plenty of financial platforms out there but you need a PHD to get value out of them."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Somasundaram said that while there are many models for asset allocation, the lack the ability to warn investors of future problems.

"Retail investors are going to be forced to move into equities more and more to get any real returns in the next decade while their ability to navigate risk/return will be key to their success," he said.

"One of the biggest mistakes investors make is cutting winners and holding losers.  We back winners with upside and cut losers to move for better options.

"We are moving into a decade of elevated volatility and low returns so managing risk is going to be key to higher long term returns."

So far this year global markets have seen wild swings of volatility, including the US S&P500 which saw the shortest bear market on record as Wall Street reacted to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since March lows, markets have rebounded to pre-COVID levels as central banks and governments around the world rolled out massive stimulus measures.

