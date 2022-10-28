Insurance, retirement product excellence recognised

TAL, Generation Life, MLC Life and Challenger were among the winners at last night's annual Plan For Life Excellence Awards in Sydney.

Now in their ninth year, the awards aim to celebrate achievements in product design and innovation across life insurance, investment and retirement solutions.

The assessment for the awards is based on an independent, objective and transparent research process conducted by Plan For Life Actuaries and Researchers.

Generation Life took out the Overall Investment Bond Excellence Award, also recognised with the Bond - Estate Planning Award, Bond - Child Policy Award and Funeral Bond Award. Meanwhile, AIA received the Investment Bond Award and Futurity Investment Group received the Education Bond Award. Futurity also won the Adviser Support Award, Customer Service Award and Innovation Award.

TAL Life was the winner of the Overall Direct Life Insurance Excellence Award, also taking home the Term Life Award, Trauma Rider Award and Innovation Product Award.

NobleOak Life received the TPD Award, Income Protection Award, Customer Service Award and Innovation - Distribution Award. HCF Life received the Trauma Standalone Award and Accidental Injury Award, and MLC Life took out the Debt Insurance Award.

MLC Life was the overall winner in the health and wellness category, also taking out the Physical and Mental Health Support Award, Innovation - Program Award and Program Coverage Award. TAL Life and MetLife were recipients in this category also.

Finally, the Overall Longevity Cover Excellence Award went to Challenger for its products to assist retirees in meeting the challenges of longevity (life expectancy). It took out the Longevity Product (Lifetime Guaranteed Income) Award and Client & Adviser Technical Support Award too.

AIA took home the Longevity Product (Deferred Lifetime Guaranteed Income) Award and Innovation Tools & Calculators Award, while AMP's new MyNorth Lifetime range was also recognised, taking home the awards for Longevity Product (Deferred Lifetime Investment Linked) and Innovation (Product). Generation Life received the Longevity Product (Lifetime Investment Linked) Award.

ISS owns Plan For Life and Rainmaker Group, publisher of Financial Standard.