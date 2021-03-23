NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Insider trading four times more common
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:30PM

New research estimates that the actual prevalence of illegal insider trading is much higher than regulators think, at least four times greater than the number of prosecutions.

The research was conducted by Vinay Patel and Talis Putnins from the University of Technology Sydney.

The researchers developed a new model to predict the prevalence of insider trading based on information from all prosecuted insider trading cases in the US over the last 21 years, combined with data from US stock markets on daily price and trading activity.

Putnins and Patel estimate that insider trading occurs in one in five mergers and/or acquisitions and in one in 20 quarterly earnings announcements. These estimates imply that there is at least four times more actual insider trading than there are prosecuted cases.

"We further estimate that the probability of detection/prosecution of insider trading in both M&A and earnings announcements is approximately 15%," the authors said.

The study focussed on mergers and acquisitions because these are frequent, price sensitive announcements made by many companies. Insider trading that happens around a merger or acquisition is also the most likely kind of insider trading to be successfully prosecuted.

"We also found that insider trading is more likely when there is more liquidity, which allows insiders to conceal their trades and earn higher profits, and when the value of information is larger as measured by market reactions to the announcement of the information," Patel said.

"So, more volatile stocks that see greater share price movements, and popular stocks that attract a high volume of trading, are more frequent targets for insider trading."

Putnins added: "Given the substantial penalties for convicted insider trading violations including financial, reputational, and potential jail time, and smaller potential profits, the probability of detection and prosecution has to be relatively low otherwise no one would attempt it."

Read more: Vinay PatelTalis PutninsUniversity of Technology Sydney
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ardea IM announces research partnership
Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results
Special Report: Hitting new ETF goals
ANZ launches underwriting engine to market
Tradies test predictive underwriting
Cultural bias heavily discounts female artwork
Advice experiences can help educate non-advised
Colonial First State partners with UTS
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:10PM
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something k0qd2s7a