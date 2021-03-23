Insider trading four times more common

New research estimates that the actual prevalence of illegal insider trading is much higher than regulators think, at least four times greater than the number of prosecutions.

The research was conducted by Vinay Patel and Talis Putnins from the University of Technology Sydney.

The researchers developed a new model to predict the prevalence of insider trading based on information from all prosecuted insider trading cases in the US over the last 21 years, combined with data from US stock markets on daily price and trading activity.

Putnins and Patel estimate that insider trading occurs in one in five mergers and/or acquisitions and in one in 20 quarterly earnings announcements. These estimates imply that there is at least four times more actual insider trading than there are prosecuted cases.

"We further estimate that the probability of detection/prosecution of insider trading in both M&A and earnings announcements is approximately 15%," the authors said.

The study focussed on mergers and acquisitions because these are frequent, price sensitive announcements made by many companies. Insider trading that happens around a merger or acquisition is also the most likely kind of insider trading to be successfully prosecuted.

"We also found that insider trading is more likely when there is more liquidity, which allows insiders to conceal their trades and earn higher profits, and when the value of information is larger as measured by market reactions to the announcement of the information," Patel said.

"So, more volatile stocks that see greater share price movements, and popular stocks that attract a high volume of trading, are more frequent targets for insider trading."

Putnins added: "Given the substantial penalties for convicted insider trading violations including financial, reputational, and potential jail time, and smaller potential profits, the probability of detection and prosecution has to be relatively low otherwise no one would attempt it."