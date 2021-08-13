Industry Fund Services executive departs

Industry Fund Services' deputy general manager of unpaid super business unit has left the organisation.

Pauline Olson has left IFS after 20 years, Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves first reported.

"Her role has been absorbed into a number of new roles including an operations manager and two quality and workflow roles," IFS chief executive Cath Bowtell said.

During Olsen's time, IFS formed a working group to identify ways to improve the collection of unpaid super, including via collaboration with the ATO.

In June, the head of group life consulting services for IFS Insurance Services Harumi Hancox joined AIA as its head of strategic partnerships, with responsibility for AIA's master trust clients.

Effective May 21, IFS closed AUSfund, which was set up 33 years ago as a fund for unclaimed or dormant superannuation funds, after the federal government's legislation made it mandatory for superannuation funds to transfer low-balance or dormant accounts to the ATO.

AUSfund decided to transfer member accounts with over $6000 to Hostplus (totaling $210 million) after a tender process conducted pre-COVID.