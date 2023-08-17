Newspaper icon
Industry Fund Services enters strategic partnership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   10:59AM

Industry Fund Services (IFS) is partnering with the tech build and design unit of Boston Consulting Group to develop financial education and wellbeing solutions for super fund members.

IFS will work with BCG X to "explore how the sector could work together to transform the way financial education and advice is delivered to help members achieve better retirement outcomes."

The efforts will combine IFS's member education and financial advice capabilities with BCG X's experience in developing digital businesses and B2C platforms.

The two hope to form a consortium of profit-to-member super funds to develop a technology solution that is shaped by member needs and feedback, "and would focus not only on informing and advising, but also on helping nudge and shape member habits and behaviours that will help their retirement outcomes."

"Our vision is to fundamentally change what is possible in providing retirement education, help and advice to Australians through the trusted source that is their super fund. We can do this through an integrated suite of digital-first, human-supported financial wellbeing services leveraging today's rapidly evolving technologies and utilising the changing regulatory landscape to help more Australians retire better," IFS chief executive Csaba Baranyai said.

"This work will be research and member-led - rather than trying to fit a member service offer into an existing technology platform. Technology must be shaped by what fund members need, and how they want to interact - not the other way around.

"This will be a ground-up design specifically catered and created for fund members, and would focus not only on informing and advising, but also on helping nudge and shape member habits and behaviours that will help their retirement outcomes."

A preliminary design workshop is to take place later this month, with super funds still welcome to express their interest in taking part.

"Currently, many Australians are priced out of getting advice or guidance on their superannuation, or they feel overwhelmed and don't know where to start. It's also hard for many to reference whether their super is on track and what to do if they're not, while many also live with a fear of running out which stops them from making optimal drawdowns," BCG X managing director and partner David Vilijoen said.

"This strategic partnership looks to address those issues."

Read more: IFSIndustry Fund ServicesBoston Consulting GroupCsaba BaranyaiDavid Vilijoen
