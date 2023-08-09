Newspaper icon
Insurance

Industry fund cuts insurance costs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 AUG 2023   12:41PM

An industry super fund has announced a reduction in weekly insurance premiums for death, terminal illness, TPD, and income protection cover.

First Super reduced the weekly cost of its default insurance cover, prompted by fewer than expected claims in previous years.

For death and TPD insurance, members engaged in blue-collar or manual work will experience a weekly drop of 44 cents to $10.76.

White-collar or non-manual employee's weekly insurance costs have been trimmed by 20 cents, bringing the rate down to $4.92.

Professionals who hold default cover will also benefit from a 20-cent weekly reduction, setting their rate to $4.44.

Additionally, from 1 May 2023, the criteria for total and permanent disablement assessment was simplified from seven definitions to three clearer ones.

One change was the introduction of the 'unlikely to do suited occupation ever again test' which replaces the previous 'unlikely to return to work' test.

Accompanying this change, the permissible timeframe for a member's unemployment before their date of disablement has been extended from 12 months to 24 months.

Another new test is the 'unable to do basic activities associated with work ever again' replacing the earlier six tests that included 'specific illnesses or injuries,' 'permanent impairment,' 'specific loss,' 'loss of independent existence,' 'cognitive loss,' and 'homemakers'.

The third inclusion is specific cover addressing cases of 'suffering a permanent severe psychiatric incapacity'.

Meanwhile, in a significant event notice, First Super also set the record straight on how the fund credits investment earnings.

Historically, investment earnings have been completed monthly as a crediting rate, applied to member accounts upon exiting the fund or as of June 30, post deduction of investment tax, fees, and costs.

However, a recent review unearthed inaccuracies in the fund's earlier PDS, which mistakenly indicated that a monthly crediting rate was applied to both full and partial account withdrawals, regardless of whether a withdrawal was executed before the monthly rate had been declared.

An updated PDS shows that in scenarios where a member departs the fund amidst monthly crediting rate announcements, an interim crediting rate is employed. This rate spans from the last monthly rate declaration date up to the payment date.

Additionally, the trustee has reserved the right to utilise an interim crediting rate for partial withdrawals when deemed necessary.

InsuranceInvestmentFirst SuperSuperannuationIndustry fund
