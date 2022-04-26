Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Igneo strikes a deal with Elliot Green Power

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022   11:27AM

Global investment manager Igneo Infrastructure Partners has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Elliot Green Power (EGP) via its Australian renewables business, Atmos Renewables.

The EGP portfolio consisted of the Childers, Susan River and Nevertire solar farms with a combined capacity of 302MW, generating approximately 500GWh of energy annually.

Each solar farm has included well-advanced co-located battery developments totalling 125 MW/250 MWhs. Construction of the battery projects is expected to commence in 2022.

The solar farms each have long term offtake agreements for energy and green certificates with investment grade counterparties.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

EGP's operating and development portfolio is supported by an experienced management team that will be integrated into Atmos Renewables.

Igneo head of asset management Daniel Timms said: "The investment in EGP demonstrates Igneo's commitment to Australia's renewable transition and a decarbonised energy market."

Upon transaction completion, Atmos Renewables will be the fourth-largest owner of operating renewable energy assets in Australia.

Atmos Renewables already possesses a diverse portfolio of wind and solar farms across each state of the National Electricity Market. The portfolio will consist of interests in seven operating wind farms and five operating solar farms with a total economic capacity of 865MW.

Timms concluded: "This marks the fourth successful acquisition by Igneo since Atmos Renewables was established in 2020."

"The transaction delivers on our objective to create a market-leading Australian renewables business with internal management capability to deliver sustained growth and value for our investors."

The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

Read more: Atmos RenewablesIgneo Infrastructure Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Sentier rebrands direct infra business

Editor's Choice

Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The industry fund has promoted within to appoint a head of retirement, while a longstanding Equipsuper executive will take on the role of head of product governance.

SMSF establishments on the rise

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
New research shows that the pandemic and inflation concerns have not blunted the enthusiasm of Australians for setting up self-managed super funds.

JBWere shakes up leadership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:45AM
JBWere Australia has created a new executive role, appointing from Commonwealth Bank's private banking business.

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $61.4 billion

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:28AM
Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire social media networking platform Twitter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.