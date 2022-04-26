Igneo strikes a deal with Elliot Green Power

Igneo strikes a deal with Elliot Green PowerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022 11:27AM
Read more: Atmos Renewables, Igneo Infrastructure Partners
Global investment manager Igneo Infrastructure Partners has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Elliot Green Power (EGP) via its Australian renewables business, Atmos Renewables.
The EGP portfolio consisted of the Childers, Susan River and Nevertire solar farms with a combined capacity of 302MW, generating approximately 500GWh of energy annually.
Each solar farm has included well-advanced co-located battery developments totalling 125 MW/250 MWhs. Construction of the battery projects is expected to commence in 2022.
The solar farms each have long term offtake agreements for energy and green certificates with investment grade counterparties.
EGP's operating and development portfolio is supported by an experienced management team that will be integrated into Atmos Renewables.
Igneo head of asset management Daniel Timms said: "The investment in EGP demonstrates Igneo's commitment to Australia's renewable transition and a decarbonised energy market."
Upon transaction completion, Atmos Renewables will be the fourth-largest owner of operating renewable energy assets in Australia.
Atmos Renewables already possesses a diverse portfolio of wind and solar farms across each state of the National Electricity Market. The portfolio will consist of interests in seven operating wind farms and five operating solar farms with a total economic capacity of 865MW.
Timms concluded: "This marks the fourth successful acquisition by Igneo since Atmos Renewables was established in 2020."
"The transaction delivers on our objective to create a market-leading Australian renewables business with internal management capability to deliver sustained growth and value for our investors."
The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.
