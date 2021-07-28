NEWS
Investment

ID_Land expands into funds management

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:22PM

Property developer ID_Land announced it is getting into private funds management, targeting Australia's high-net-worths.

The company has launched Title Capital, a capital raising and funds management arm that will offer direct investment opportunities via ID_Land's portfolio of projects.

It also announcing the acquisition of two further sites in Gisborne and Armstrong Creek that will add $400m to its $2.5bn project pipeline.

Title Capital is targeting sophisticated wholesale investors and family offices to co-invest in residential developments, directors Matthew Belford and Jeff Garvey explained.

Title Capital, Shape Homes and ID_Land will now sit under the newly created ID_Corp group of companies.

"The launch of ID_Corp and expansion into funds management is the culmination of our long-term strategy and underpins the group's next phase of expansion across our different business divisions," Belford said.

"As our pipeline continues to expand, Title Capital will provide the opportunity to co-invest alongside Jeff and myself in residential developments in Australia's best-performing regions. Recent acquisitions in Gisborne and Armstrong Creek reflect the confidence we have in the regions, with five ID_Land projects either delivered or currently in development across these two important locations."

Garvey added: "Our group's journey to date has given us a blueprint for expansion into other parts of Australia, with south-east Queensland currently top of our list - our team is on the ground and actively seeking acquisitions in the region."

