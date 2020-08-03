Housing values continue to slide

Australian housing values continued to decline for the third consecutive month in July and are set to drop even further when government support winds down, according to the latest research from CoreLogic.

CoreLogic's home value index dropped 0.6% last month, only a slight improvement from June at 0.7%.

Canberra and Adelaide were the only capital cities to report a rise in values at 0.6% and 0.1% respectively. Melbourne and Sydney suffered the greatest month-on-month losses at 1.2% and 0.9%.

CoreLogic's head of research Tim Lawless said despite the losses the housing market has been resilient to the effects of the pandemic.

"The impact from COVID-19 on housing values has been orderly to-date, with CoreLogic's national index falling only 1.6% since the recent high in April and housing turnover has recovered quickly after it's sharp fall in late March and April," he said.

Regional housing markets are more resilient to falling values. Housing values were unchanged in July compared with a 0.8% fall across the combined capital cities index.

Regional Victoria (-0.5%) and regional Western Australia (-3.2%) were the only non-capital city markets to record a fall in values over the month.

But with the government's fiscal support set to taper from October and repayment holidays expiring at the end of March next year, Lawless believes the medium term outlook remains skewed to the downside.

"Record low interest rates, government support and loan repayment holidays for distressed borrowers have helped to insulate the housing market from a more significant downturn," he said.

"Urgent sales are likely to become more common as we approach these milestones, which will test the market's resilience. Similarly, the recent concerns of a second wave of the virus and the potential for renewed border closures and stricter social distancing polices are likely to further push consumer sentiment down. This is likely to weigh on both home buying and selling activity more broadly."

The most expensive quartile of housing is leading the downturn in values, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne which are down 2.5% and 5.2% over the last four months compared to the lower quartile values down 0.1% and 1.2%.

"Higher value markets tend to be more reactive to changes in the economic environment, having led both the upswing and the downturn over previous cycles. The COVID related downturn has seen this trend playing out again, with upper quartile values down 2.9% across the combined capital city index since the end of March, while lower quartile values have fallen by only 0.5%," Lawless said.