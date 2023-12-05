Newspaper icon
HNWs require specialist expertise: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 5 DEC 2023   12:42PM

To better serve high-net-worth (HNW) clients, financial advisers require a broader range of specialist expertise to meet their complex needs, according to HUB24.

HUB24's latest whitepaper, Directing the matrix: meeting the needs of high-net-worth clients said these unique needs include tailored portfolio construction and management services, ESG investments, access to bespoke, alternative, and non-retail investment opportunities.

In addition, they require consolidated reporting, structured giving expertise, estate planning, insurance and asset protection advice, business succession planning, private banking and commercial finance, trustee services, tax planning, cash flow planning, and debt management.

"HNW clients aren't looking for an adviser to 'hand them off' to other experts, nor do they expect their adviser to 'know it all'," it said.

"Rather, they look to their adviser to be the connector or facilitator, coordinating access to specialists with deep expertise in their own field."

Serving this segment of the market means the adviser needs to be the director at the centre of an ecosystem of highly specialised experts, the report said. This includes lawyers, accountants, finance brokers, philanthropy advisers, fund managers, psychologists, wellness experts, travel agents, and tax experts.

While investment management is undoubtedly a core service required by HNW clients, the report said it is likely to be simply one of many utilised in solving their problems.

"Centring the benefits around investment management to HNW investors is likely to dilute rather than strengthen the advice proposition in the eyes of these clients," it said.

Commenting on the report, Arrive Wealth Management director Brett Roberts said: "With wealth comes complexity, what sets us apart is how we use strategy and structures to manage this complexity."

"Once you pitch yourself as an investment adviser, you have made yourself a commodity who can be easily replaced."

Meanwhile, Treysta Wealth Management executive director Mark Nagle said when talking about HNW clients, the challenge is not generally a financial one, but an emotional one.

"These HNWs have built a considerable wealth through a high-powered career or through owning a successful business," Nagle said.

"For years they were usually the smartest, most powerful person in the room. In retirement - that all stops.

"That's why we pivoted to a lifestyle planning approach. Even for HNW clients, it is not about achieving investment outcomes, it's about achieving lifestyle outcomes."

To some extent, the report suggested money motivations of HNW clients mirror those of many other investors - saving for retirement, the desire to make a social impact, preserving wealth, passing assets on to family members and leaving a legacy.

However, the quantum of the amounts involved increases the number and complexity of solutions available.

Read more: HNWHUB24Mark NagleArrive Wealth ManagementBrett RobertsTreysta Wealth Management
