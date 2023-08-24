Guideway launches file note AI tool

Guideway launches file note AI toolBY KARREN VERGARA | THURSDAY, 24 AUG 2023 12:54PM
Guideway Financial Services has a new tool built on generative artificial intelligence (AI) that accurately converts client conversations into file notes, saving financial advisers up to two hours in administration time.
FinTalk, which was built in-house by Guideway, records client conversations, produces a transcript, and refines this into a file note.
Guideway executive manager for compliance, risk and technology Chris Garlick told Financial Standard that FinTalk goes beyond producing a transcription and converts the recording into a compliant file note that reads as a fluid conversation that captures the nuances of financial planning language.
Guideway advisers have been using the technology since July 1. Last week, it was made available to the entire advice community, while the second phase of this launch takes place on September 1.
FinTalk works off the back of OpenAI's GPT4 technology and has been trained with countless hours of recording that has enabled it to naturalise the language and jargon of financial advisers.
It also utilises OpenAI's Whisper, an automatic speech recognition that also transcribes in multiple languages and translates those into English.
FinTalk ultimately produces a file note that does not require advisers to edit the final product, he said, adding that they can use that time saved in writing and editing to spend more time with clients - where it matters most.
FinTalk can be accessed in two ways - it integrates with Xplan or advisers can log into the app's webpage.
"FinTalk is more than just a technological advancement; it's a step forward in making financial advice more accessible, compliant, and efficient," he said.
Melbourne-based Garlick added that Guideway plans to expand the capabilities of FinTalk to the paraplanning process, which will eliminate paper-based or electronically completed manual paraplanning request forms.
Guideway is in the final stages of beta testing verbal paraplanning requests within its authorised representatives, he said. This version of FinTalk will also launch on September 1.
