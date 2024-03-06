Growthpoint recruits new chief executive

Growthpoint Properties (ASX: GOZ) has named Centuria Capital executive Ross Lees as its new chief executive and managing director, effective July 1.

Lees succeeds Timothy Collyer, who announced his retirement last July after serving more than 13 years.

Lees brings more than two decades of experience in real estate investment management, with expertise in commercial property markets, funds management, asset management, mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets.

Currently the head of funds management at Centuria, Lees contributed to increasing the funds management platform's asset under management from $4 billion to more than $21 billion.

Before that, Lees was a fund manager for the Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP), where he was involved in the REIT's growth into Australia's largest pure-play industrial REIT.

In addition to his tenure at Centuria, Lees has held senior roles in transaction and asset/portfolio management at Dexus, LOGOS Group, and Stockland.

Growthpoint chair Andrew Fay expressed confidence in Lees' leadership, anticipating that it would steer the company towards continued asset performance improvement, expansion of its funds management operations, and maximise shareholder value.

"The board conducted a comprehensive search process and believes Ross has outstanding leadership qualities and strategic capabilities, along with an exemplary track record in the Australian REIT and funds management sectors," he said.

Fay also thanked Collyer for his leadership of Growthpoint since 2009.

"Tim has made an outstanding contribution to GOZ, successfully leading it through a period of significant growth. He leaves a positive legacy for Ross to build upon and we wish him all the best for the future," Fay said.