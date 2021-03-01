Global investor confidence suffers

Global investor confidence has decreased since the start of the year, with large drops in Asia and Europe dragging down the index, according to State Street.

The Global Investor Confidence Index decreased to 91.9, down 8.9 points from January's revised reading of 100.8.

The decline in investor confidence was driven by large drops in Europe and Asia, falling by 16.6 points to 78.1 and 17.5 points to 98.2, respectively.

The North American ICI also declined, but by a smaller magnitude, falling 2.8 points to 93.3.

State Street Associates head of investor behaviour research Rajeev Bhargava said the contraction was driven primarily by sharp declines in risk appetite from Europe's and Asia's institutional investors.

"The slower than expected vaccine rollout combined with the added complexity of new, potentially more infectious variants are elevating growth fears, particularly in Europe where official growth forecasts have recently been lowered," Bhargava said.

"And while Asia continues to experience a rebound in activity on the back of strong exports, concerns over tightening credit conditions out of China may have dampened enthusiasm or the region, evident by the much weaker sentiment expressed by institutions this month."

The Investor Confidence Index was developed at State Street Associates, State Street Global Markets' research and advisory services business, in partnership with FDO Partners.

It measures investor confidence or risk appetite quantitatively by analysing the buying and selling patterns of institutional investors.

