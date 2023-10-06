Newspaper icon
Global economy 'remarkably resilient', faces growth challenges: IMF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:45PM

The global economy has shown "remarkable resilience" stemming from a strong demand for services and "tangible progress" in combatting inflation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said.

In a speech in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Georgieva expressed optimism for a soft landing and continued recovery from recent shocks. However, she cautioned that progress is measured, and that the current global growth rate trails the pre-pandemic average of 3.8%.

"Looking ahead over the medium term, growth prospects have weakened," Georgieva said.

"Most advanced economies are slowing down."

Economic fragmentation also poses a risk to growth, particularly in emerging and developing economies, including those in Africa, she highlighted.

"This results in deepening divergence in economic fortunes between and within different country groups. Part of it comes from 'economic scarring.' We estimate that the cumulative global output loss from successive shocks since 2020 amounts to $3.7 trillion as of 2023," she said.

Notably, the US is the only major economy where output has returned to its pre-pandemic path.

Low-income countries have been impacted the worst, having limited capacity to shield their economies and assist the most vulnerable.

"Divergence is also driven by differences in policy space and macroeconomic fundamentals, in the extent of dependency on fuel and food imports, in the share of goods versus services in the economy, the role of trade, reform momentum, and the pace of the fight against inflation-all those affect both countries' policy choices and their economic performance," Georgieva said.

"What this leads to is countries increasingly marching to their own tune."

