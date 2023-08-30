Newspaper icon
Global dividends at all-time highs: Janus Henderson

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   12:36PM

The global dividend landscape experienced a striking uptick in the second quarter of the year with a record-breaking total of $844.7 billion, showcasing an impressive 4.9% growth.

Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index report, a long-term study into global dividend trends, said the surge was further underscored by underlying growth, which accelerated to a substantial 6.3% year-on-year result.

Australian dividends saw a 23% underlying increase from the $11.2 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2022.

According to the asset manager, a significant surge from Woodside Energy, along with a solid increase from Westpac more than offset a substantial reduction from mining giant Rio Tinto.

"Amidst the impressive surge in Australian dividends this past quarter, it's essential for investors to remain mindful of the concentrated risks within our local mining and banking sectors," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

"Diversification - not only across different industries but also across different countries - can act as a shield against the ups and downs of economic cycles, such as the volatility in commodity prices which are all too familiar for Australian investors."

Given the slightly tempered economic growth outlook, Australians seeking to complement their domestic holdings with those based offshore may well enhance their ability to navigate uncertainties more effectively, Gaden added.

According to Janus Henderson head of global equity income Ben Lofthouse, economic growth around the world is moderating as it responds to higher interest rates.

"Markets now expect global profits to be flat this year, after soaring to record highs in 2022, and when we speak to companies around the world, they are now more cautious about the outlook," Lofthouse said.

For example, while employment levels have remained very strong, Lofthouse said parts of Europe have experienced technical recessions and policymakers everywhere are still intent on combatting inflation, even if it comes at the cost of output.

Lofthouse expects dividend growth to continue, however, as most regions and sectors are delivering dividends in line with expectations.

Specifically, the global fund manage predicts payouts to rise 5.2% on a headline basis to $1.64 trillion, equivalent to underlying growth of 5%.

"The banking sector in particular will continue to deliver solid growth for the rest of the year, making record payments to shareholders," Lofthouse said.

"A weaker economic environment is typically negative for banks, but the positive effect on bank margins from the end of years of ultra-low interest rates is very powerful and is driving dividend payouts."

The big banks are very tightly regulated and so enter the downturn in a strong capital position. However, one of the reassuring features of dividend income is that it is typically much less volatile than earnings, Lofthouse said.

Read more: Janus HendersonBen LofthouseMatt Gaden
Expert Feed

