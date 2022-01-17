GESB appoints chair

The Government Employees Superannuation Board welcomed a new chair in a long-serving public sector executive.

Jo Gaines was appointed chair, replacing John Langoulant who moved onto become an agent general for WA in the UK and Europe.

Gaines was the deputy chief of staff for the Western Australian government for four years until March 2021. She was also the deputy chief of staff for the leader of the opposition between 2012 and March 2017.

Gaines took on the role of chair at GESB in October 2021, helping oversee the strategic direction and management of GESB's portfolio of more than $36 billion.

All GESB board directors are non-executive directors, appointed for a maximum of five years and eligible for reappointment.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan commented: "I would like to thank Mr Langoulant who provided strong leadership in his ten years as board chair of GESB and wish him all the best in his new role as Agent General for WA."

"I would also like to congratulate Ms Gaines on her appointment as board chair of GESB. She brings extensive experience in leadership and governance to the role."