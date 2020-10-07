NEWS
Executive Appointments
Geoff Lloyd to leave MLC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   1:31PM

Geoff Lloyd will leave MLC at October end after two years at its helm, after its recent agreement to sell the business to IOOF.

MLC's chief corporate services officer Andrew Morgan will oversee MLC's day-to-day operations while the sale to IOOF is completed.

"This is a natural progression and reinforces the focus he brought to the process and to achieving the best outcome for customers, colleagues and shareholders. Having completed the task with distinction, he is now able to take some well-deserved time and consider his next role," NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said in an email to NAB and MLC employees.

"In his time with us, Geoff has built the highest quality leadership team and set about building, communicating and driving a strategy that gave clarity to refocus, modernise and grow.

"The team has significant momentum with the wrap business back into net inflow, significantly increased client NPS [net promoter score] and reduced longstanding outflows on the master trust business."

In his letter to MLC staff, Lloyd thanked McEwan, the NAB board and executives and MLC's boards.

"Having had the opportunity to lead MLC over the past two years, I feel a great sense of pride and gratitude," Lloyd said.

"I am proud to have taken on this challenge. The level of change required was definitely larger than I first anticipated however you all quickly got behind the refreshed strategy, including those of you who preceded me and also those who joined to help reset and reshape MLC.  Like me you all saw the opportunity in this great brand and the need for leadership in the wealth market."

