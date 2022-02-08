NEWS
Investment

GAM partners with Liberty Street

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 FEB 2022   12:40PM

GAM Investments announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Liberty Street Advisors.

Liberty Street is a private market investment firm focussed on late stage, high-growth innovation companies.

Through the new partnership, GAM plans to launch an investment capability for clients which will leverage the expertise of Liberty Street's private markets investment team.

GAM said this partnership will give clients access to private markets, traditionally a difficult asset class for non-institutional investors to get exposure to.

"We are delighted to partner with Liberty Street to provide our clients with access to leading privately-owned companies. The team at Liberty Street has deep, multi-decade investing experience, as well as established relationships within the venture eco-system, and is an ideal partner for us," GAM group chief executive Peter Sanderson said.

"An increasing number of our clients are seeking to diversify their portfolios by including longer-term private asset investment strategies.

"In our view, privately-owned companies in their later-stage non-public funding rounds could offer investors strong long-term performance potential, while their historical downside resilience and lower volatility compared to public equities also makes this asset class attractive for portfolio diversification."

Liberty Street managing director Kevin Moss added: "We are seeing companies stay private for longer, driven primarily by regulatory changes, ease of business model development in the private sphere and a larger pool of available private capital.

"A significant portion of these companies' value appreciation occurs prior to entry into the public markets, at mid or large cap size.

"We believe that late-stage, private growth companies can present an attractive balance of risk and return for investors, compared to early-stage venture investments and public equities."

