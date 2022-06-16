Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Franklin Templeton new APAC co-heads

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022   12:25PM

Franklin Templeton yesterday announced  Matthew Harrison and Tariq Ahmad as co-heads of APAC.

Harrison, the current managing director of Australia, and Ahmad, the current head of Asia distribution, will have joint ownership and accountability of APAC strategy from August this year.

They take over from the head of APAC Vivek Kudva, who will be retiring from Franklin Templeton in July, after 16 years at the firm.

Harrison and Ahmad will report to executive vice president and head of global advisory Adam Spector.

Spector said the Asia Pacific region is critical to Franklin Templeton's growth strategy.

"Both Tariq and Matt are industry veterans with successful track records of leading investment management businesses," he explained.

"Their appointment will allow us to capture rapid growth opportunities in the backdrop of shifting market dynamics and given the strengths of both leaders, we are confident that they will meaningfully accelerate the firm's growth in the region."

Spector went on to thank Kudva for his service.

"Vivek Kudva has led our distribution efforts in both APAC and EMEA over his dedicated career at the firm. We would like to thank him for his important contribution over the years and wish him well in his retirement," he said.

