Franklin Templeton new APAC co-heads

Franklin Templeton new APAC co-headsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022 12:25PM
Read more: Matthew Harrison, Tariq Ahmad, Vivek Kudva, Adam Spector
Franklin Templeton yesterday announced Matthew Harrison and Tariq Ahmad as co-heads of APAC.
Harrison, the current managing director of Australia, and Ahmad, the current head of Asia distribution, will have joint ownership and accountability of APAC strategy from August this year.
They take over from the head of APAC Vivek Kudva, who will be retiring from Franklin Templeton in July, after 16 years at the firm.
Harrison and Ahmad will report to executive vice president and head of global advisory Adam Spector.
Spector said the Asia Pacific region is critical to Franklin Templeton's growth strategy.
"Both Tariq and Matt are industry veterans with successful track records of leading investment management businesses," he explained.
"Their appointment will allow us to capture rapid growth opportunities in the backdrop of shifting market dynamics and given the strengths of both leaders, we are confident that they will meaningfully accelerate the firm's growth in the region."
Spector went on to thank Kudva for his service.
"Vivek Kudva has led our distribution efforts in both APAC and EMEA over his dedicated career at the firm. We would like to thank him for his important contribution over the years and wish him well in his retirement," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
MLC Life chief executive to depart|
SMSF assets climb to $892bn|
MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service|
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA|
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Bitcoin in an SMSF
Being uncomfortable
How to really engage young people with super
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Jane Kang
PRIME SUPER