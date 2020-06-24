NEWS
Coronavirus News
FPA Congress moves online
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JUN 2020   12:22PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has announced the 2020 FPA Virtual Congress masterclass series will go live on July 9.

The FPA is offering its Congress format as a virtual event for the first time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event has been designed to follow the program offered at Congress, but viewers will be able to participate from their homes and access on-demand to fit different schedules.

"From July through to October 2020, the FPA Virtual Congress will bring together financial planners from across Australia to share knowledge, access quality, in-depth peer-to-peer learning and discussion, and learn from inspiring speakers," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"As we move forward following the pandemic, the FPA Virtual Congress program is set to inspire financial planners to 'reinvent' themselves and their practices to face the challenges and embrace the opportunities before us.

De Gori added that the FPA Virtual Congress has been designed for financial planners to "delve deep" into the subjects that matter most right now and equip with them tools to take advantage of the shifting expectations and changing priorities of clients, peers and the broader profession.

"Disruption offers us the perfect time for reflection and reinvention," De Gori said.

The FPA said the Virtual Congress is open to both members and non-members who will have access a total of 17 sessions over four months, including: four masterclasses with four streams over four months along with a virtual keynote event.

"The format of the FPA Virtual Congress gives financial planners the flexibility to join the masterclasses live online, or simply view the sessions at a time and place that suits them," De Gori said.

"All the masterclasses will be available for on-demand viewing for up to 12 months."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

