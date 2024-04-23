Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

First Sentier axes investment units, AUM takes $14bn hit

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 APR 2024   12:39PM

First Sentier Investors (FSI) is shuttering four investment teams, seeing the exit of 30 professionals by the end of the year and the loss of about $14 billion in assets under management.

The investment manager this morning announced that its locally based Australian fixed income, global credit, equity income, and emerging companies units will close.

"We have looked across our business in Australia to ensure each of our investment capabilities has sufficient client demand to be commercially material and sustainable," FSI global head of investment management David Allen said.

As a result of this, Allen said "we have made the difficult decision" to close the business units.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Affected staff represent about 7% of FSI's Australian-based workforce while a smaller number impacted work in the UK and US.

"While these teams have delivered strong client outcomes over a long period of time, they have been unable to achieve growth that meets our ambitions. We will work closely with our clients over the coming months to support them during this transition," Allen said.

Allen also pointed to shifting industry dynamics such as client consolidation, internalisation of investment management, and ongoing margin pressures driving the decision.

The four units account for 5.8% of FSI's AUM out of its total $238 billion (as at 31 December 2023), meaning about $14 billion will leave the firm.

FSI's subsidiaries are AlbaCore Capital Group, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors, and Stewart Investors.

Last year, FSI lost $12 billion of client money invested across several managed funds.

The First Sentier Wholesale Imputation Fund, which took the biggest hit, recorded a net return of -2.5% in the year to March 2023, while its benchmark reported -0.6%.

More recent Rainmaker data in the year to December 2023 shows that the First Sentier WS Strategic Cash Fund lost $1.3 billion in net outflows.

The First Sentier Australian Small Companies Fund lost $221 million for the period, while the Stewart Investors WS Worldwide Sustainability Fund and First Sentier Concentrated Australian Share Fund lost $163 million and $121 million respectively.

The investment manager declined to comment if substantial outflows contributed to its decision to axe the four units.

"The flows varied across strategies, but the decision was based upon our long-term view of financial materiality of these businesses," an FSI spokesperson said.

Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group acquired FSI in 2019 for $4.2 billion. It was previously known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management when it was owned by Commonwealth Bank.

In a note to investors, Colonial First State (CFS) said that it will "hand over investment management services" for the following options: First Sentier Developing Companies, First Sentier Future Leaders, First Sentier Equity Income, First Sentier Target Return Income, First Sentier Australian Bond, First Sentier Global Credit Income, First Sentier Diversified Fixed Interest, and CFS Index Australian Bond.

"CFS is actively sourcing well-credentialled replacement investment managers. The new managers will each have a strong track record in the respective asset classes and strong research house ratings," the note read.

"CFS expects to be able to announce the new managers within a month and anticipates that the portfolio transitions will commence from June 2024 onwards."

FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg: "We will continue reviewing opportunities for growth, seeking to add additional global and regional capabilities over time, which are aligned with clients' evolving needs."

Allen added that FSI "is confident in the prospects for its remaining investment teams and is committed in supporting their growth paths."

Read more: FSIFirst Sentier InvestorsAlbaCore Capital GroupCFS Index Australian BondColonial First State Global Asset ManagementCommonwealth BankDavid AllenFirst Sentier Australian BondFirst Sentier Australian Small Companies FundFirst Sentier Concentrated Australian Share FundFirst Sentier Diversified Fixed InterestFirst Sentier Equity IncomeFirst Sentier Future LeadersFirst Sentier Global Credit IncomeFirst Sentier WS Strategic Cash FundFSSA Investment ManagersIgneo Infrastructure PartnersMark SteinbergMitsubishi UFG Financial GroupRainmakerStewart Investors WS Worldwide Sustainability Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser numbers plateau
Schroders welcomes new head of intermediary
Powell confirms rate cuts likely 'at some point' this year
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha
Realindex Investments marks 15 years with rebrand
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA
Commonwealth Bank slapped with $10.3m fine for wage theft
AMP chair steps down
Gender pay gap reporting to be scrutinised

Editor's Choice

Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Actuaries Institute has proposed revising the annual superannuation performance test, so it better aligns trustees' investments with the best financial interests of members.

JANA appoints new director of client development

ELIZA BAVIN
The new appointment previously worked for APSEC Funds Management.

MSC Certane wins Suncorp mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
MSC Certane has been appointed as trustee for Suncorp's latest note issue.

Auditors lambast mandatory climate reporting requirements

ELIZA BAVIN
The peak accounting body said most auditors believe the government's mandatory reporting rules are a "significant miscalculation".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach