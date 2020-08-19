Financial services workers content with pandemic changes

New research shows that more than half of financial services employees agree that the industry has reacted positively to shifts in the industry as a result of the pandemic.

The latest Work Different study from experience management software provider Qualtrics revealed that 78% of financial services employees expect to see an increase in working remotely with an additional 75% expect a shift towards online and digital services.

In addition, 74% agree there will be an increased focus on new uses of technology while 63% expect increased innovation to benefit customers.

The study draws insights from over 1000 Australians across multiple industries including financial services exploring how they rate their employer's response over the last six months and what shifts in workplace policies they expect in the future.

Qualtrics head of employee experience for Asia Pacific and Japan Steve Bennetts said: "Australians want to see their employers continue to focus on offering more workplace flexibility - such as less time spent commuting, and wearing more comfortable clothing to work - but they expect their employer to focus on digital transformation and finding ways to do more with less."

More than 58% of respondents want their employer to prioritise personal hygiene followed by office hygiene at 49% and more flexible work schedules at 48%.

More than 75% of workers think it's very important their employers listen to their feedback during a crisis but only half of workers in say their employer has listened and acted on feedback more during the pandemic.

"With situations continuing to change very quickly, being able to listen to and deliver what your employees want is a key advantage in ensuring they feel safe and supported," he said.

"Employees want to be listened to, and there is more change on the road ahead as people return and industries adapt. To ensure they continue to successfully move forward businesses need to formalise the human-centred approach adopted with employees."