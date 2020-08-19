NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Financial services workers content with pandemic changes
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   11:42AM

New research shows that more than half of financial services employees agree that the industry has reacted positively to shifts in the industry as a result of the pandemic.

The latest Work Different study from experience management software provider Qualtrics revealed that 78% of financial services employees expect to see an increase in working remotely with an additional 75% expect a shift towards online and digital services.

In addition, 74% agree there will be an increased focus on new uses of technology while 63% expect increased innovation to benefit customers.

The study draws insights from over 1000 Australians across multiple industries including financial services exploring how they rate their employer's response over the last six months and what shifts in workplace policies they expect in the future.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Qualtrics head of employee experience for Asia Pacific and Japan Steve Bennetts said: "Australians want to see their employers continue to focus on offering more workplace flexibility - such as less time spent commuting, and wearing more comfortable clothing to work - but they expect their employer to focus on digital transformation and finding ways to do more with less."

More than 58% of respondents want their employer to prioritise personal hygiene followed by office hygiene at 49% and more flexible work schedules at 48%.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

More than 75% of workers think it's very important their employers listen to their feedback during a crisis but only half of workers in say their employer has listened and acted on feedback more during the pandemic.

"With situations continuing to change very quickly, being able to listen to and deliver what your employees want is a key advantage in ensuring they feel safe and supported," he said.

"Employees want to be listened to, and there is more change on the road ahead as people return and industries adapt. To ensure they continue to successfully move forward businesses need to formalise the human-centred approach adopted with employees."

Read more: Financial servicesQualtricsCOVID-19
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government announces $184bn deficit
Chief economist update: Australian outlook under COVID-19
Financial services jobs show signs of recovery
Property winners, losers of COVID-19 crisis
Aussie equities stage recovery
ISA, Grattan find common ground
Spend your money how you please: PM
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
New platform launches for super funds
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something p7URSase