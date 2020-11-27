Finance is least ethical sector: Governance Institute

The financial services sector has had the highest improvement on an ethics index despite still receiving the lowest score of all sectors, new research shows.

Governance Institute of Australia's fifth annual Ethics Index 2020 ranked the banking, finance and insurance industry at 18% with the lowest score across all sectors however, made a significant improvement on its score of -11% in 2019.

Within the sector, all occupations and almost all organisations saw an improvement on 2019 with financial advisers increasing to a score of 20% from 2%, fund managers to 14% from -3%.

Industry superannuation funds remain the most ethical among organisations up 9% to 41% followed by independent superannuation funds at 28%, stock exchanges at 29% while investment banks scored 6% up from -10% and life insurance companies came in at 1%, up from -19%.

Within the corporate sector, company secretaries are the most ethical occupation at 29% followed by chief financial officers at 19% and company directors at 17% while directors of foreign companies in Australia have the lowest score of -4%.

Governance Institute chief executive Megan Motto said ethics matter in business and in society and the perceptions of the finance sector has consequences, namely the need for leaders to address it.

"Our survey shows that the perception of the finance industry in Australia is still recovering from the banking royal commission and other scandals, and the media is suffering the same crisis of legitimacy here as overseas," she said.

The education industry is perceived as the most ethical at 76% with the health industry slightly behind at 75%.

Furthermore, Australia's overall ethical rating reached a new high of 52% from 37% in 2019.

"It seems that a year of hardship, in which co-operation, trust and transparency have become paramount, has changed our perceptions around how we function as a society," Motto said.

The findings are based on a survey of 1000 Australians and their attitudes to ethical conduct across society.