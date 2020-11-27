NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Finance is least ethical sector: Governance Institute
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 NOV 2020   12:29PM

The financial services sector has had the highest improvement on an ethics index despite still receiving the lowest score of all sectors, new research shows.

Governance Institute of Australia's fifth annual Ethics Index 2020 ranked the banking, finance and insurance industry at 18% with the lowest score across all sectors however, made a significant improvement on its score of -11% in 2019.

Within the sector, all occupations and almost all organisations saw an improvement on 2019 with financial advisers increasing to a score of 20% from 2%, fund managers to 14% from -3%.

Industry superannuation funds remain the most ethical among organisations up 9% to 41% followed by independent superannuation funds at 28%, stock exchanges at 29% while investment banks scored 6% up from -10% and life insurance companies came in at 1%, up from -19%.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Within the corporate sector, company secretaries are the most ethical occupation at 29% followed by chief financial officers at 19% and company directors at 17% while directors of foreign companies in Australia have the lowest score of -4%.

Governance Institute chief executive Megan Motto said ethics matter in business and in society and the perceptions of the finance sector has consequences, namely the need for leaders to address it.

"Our survey shows that the perception of the finance industry in Australia is still recovering from the banking royal commission and other scandals, and the media is suffering the same crisis of legitimacy here as overseas," she said.

The education industry is perceived as the most ethical at 76% with the health industry slightly behind at 75%.

Furthermore, Australia's overall ethical rating reached a new high of 52% from 37% in 2019.

"It seems that a year of hardship, in which co-operation, trust and transparency have become paramount, has changed our perceptions around how we function as a society," Motto said.

The findings are based on a survey of 1000 Australians and their attitudes to ethical conduct across society.

Read more: Ethics IndexGovernance Institute of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Gender diversity improves, cultural diversity falls: Research
Culture is key in a crisis: Australian Ethical
Compliance crackdown, consultations on horizon: ASX
Climate risk should be integral to business: Report
Financial services the most unethical industry
Association names new chief
Poor governance spurs calls for directorship caps
Governance specialist names new chief executive
Super funds cop governance grilling
Financial services confidence continues spiral
Editor's Choice
Finance sector has largest pay gap
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:39PM
The financial services sector has taken the inauspicious title of being the industry with the largest gender pay gap.
ASIC takes action against missing woman
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:33PM
ASIC has taken action against Maliver and sole director, Melissa Caddick - who is missing - over concerns investor funds were misappropriated.
Home ownership shouldn't be at expense of super
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
Removing barriers to young people being able to enter the housing market would be a better approach than using superannuation for a housing deposit, according to the chair of retirement income at Challenger, Jeremy Cooper.
Your Future, Your Super reforms closer to legislation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The federal government has released its draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms, opening the industry consultation period until December 24.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lMKI7ujz