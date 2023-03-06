Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Finance candidates lose salary bargaining power: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 MAR 2023   12:37PM

Sparked by the Great Resignation, financial services candidates seeking massive salary hikes could be a thing of the past as employers reject double-digit pay increases.

Financial services employees looking for a new role are asking for a 15% above-market pay increase on average and many are not getting them, according to Robert Half's latest salary survey.

Less than half of candidates (47%) canvassed are scoring a higher salary than initially offered.

Robert Half Asia Pacific senior managing director David Jones said companies are now focussed on cost management and only those with the highest in-demand skills such as financial partnering, financial modelling, and big data analytics find themselves as the recipients of larger salary increases.

The candidate-driven market, spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, became apparent in late 2021 and continued to mid-2022, created an expectation among many financial candidates that it will continue through 2023.

Some 12% of employers withdrew their offers because candidates had "unrealistic expectations," Jones said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

According to the Wage Price Index, Australia experienced its highest growth in a decade of 3.3% in 2022.

In the last 18 months, salary has often been presented as a primary driver used by employers to attract and retain staff.

"However, it will become more common for finance leaders to hold firm and reject what they consider will become more common for finance leaders to hold firm and reject what they consider unrealistic salary demands. Thus, salary increments alone will also move away from being a primary driver as to why someone moves roles," he said.

Potential candidates who can demonstrate skills in the areas different of technology will have better bargaining power.

These skillsets are not easy to find in today's skills-short market, Jones said.

More than half (53%) of businesses plan to accelerate automation and digital transformation within the organisation, yet 47% of employers need, but are currently missing, digital proficiency in their finance function, he said.

Read more: Great ResignationRobert HalfDavid Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Skill shortage to continue to cost Aussie companies
Job market strong despite looming recession: Study
ASIC launches civil action against American Express
Bolster your retention efforts: Robert Half
New hire salaries skyrocket: Recruiter
International hiring spree: Robert Half
Positive hiring outlook for 2022: Research
Data shows WallStreetBets created losses
Salaries boosted by skills shortage
Charter Hall buys David Jones flagship

Editor's Choice

QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
The Quality of Advice Review's final report (QAR) does not "trash" or go against the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms, says Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Philip Anderson.

Airlie founder to step down, successor named

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The founder of Airlie Funds Management will retire in mid-2023 after spending more than 30 years in the industry.

AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
AustralianSuper has partnered with Assemble to invest in affordable housing via a build-to-rent-to-own model, addressing Australia's housing crisis.

TIP Group to acquire advice firm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:45PM
Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has announced its plan to acquire financial advice firm Enva Group for up to $2.5 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.