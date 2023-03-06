Finance candidates lose salary bargaining power: Survey

Sparked by the Great Resignation, financial services candidates seeking massive salary hikes could be a thing of the past as employers reject double-digit pay increases.

Financial services employees looking for a new role are asking for a 15% above-market pay increase on average and many are not getting them, according to Robert Half's latest salary survey.

Less than half of candidates (47%) canvassed are scoring a higher salary than initially offered.

Robert Half Asia Pacific senior managing director David Jones said companies are now focussed on cost management and only those with the highest in-demand skills such as financial partnering, financial modelling, and big data analytics find themselves as the recipients of larger salary increases.

The candidate-driven market, spawned by the coronavirus pandemic, became apparent in late 2021 and continued to mid-2022, created an expectation among many financial candidates that it will continue through 2023.

Some 12% of employers withdrew their offers because candidates had "unrealistic expectations," Jones said.

According to the Wage Price Index, Australia experienced its highest growth in a decade of 3.3% in 2022.

In the last 18 months, salary has often been presented as a primary driver used by employers to attract and retain staff.

"However, it will become more common for finance leaders to hold firm and reject what they consider will become more common for finance leaders to hold firm and reject what they consider unrealistic salary demands. Thus, salary increments alone will also move away from being a primary driver as to why someone moves roles," he said.

Potential candidates who can demonstrate skills in the areas different of technology will have better bargaining power.

These skillsets are not easy to find in today's skills-short market, Jones said.

More than half (53%) of businesses plan to accelerate automation and digital transformation within the organisation, yet 47% of employers need, but are currently missing, digital proficiency in their finance function, he said.