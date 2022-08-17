Females, millennials lead the way in SMSFs: Class

According to Class's 2022 Annual Benchmark Report, female SMSF balances are rising faster than males and most new SMSFs are being established by millennials.

Over the past three years, millennials have become the largest cohort of all the age groups establishing SMSFs, accounting for almost 30% of all new SMSFs established during FY22. Meanwhile, the average age of people establishing SMSFs has decreased from 51 to 46 years.

Further, the research found that since 2017, female balances have grown faster than males, outperforming them by 4%, while female balances as a percentage of male balances have increased to 84% from 80%.

Females made more concessional and non-concessional contributions during FY22, with 15% more downsizer contributions than in FY21. The average downsizer contribution increased by about $15,000 last year and the number of downsizer contributions being made increased by 6%.

There is also a continuing trend of higher participation by women in younger demographics compared to older demographics (50% for under 50s and 40% for over 85s).

Overall, the report stated that SMSFs now comprise 26% of the $3.4 trillion super sector, with assets under management now standing at $892 billion. In total, about $59 billion was contributed to SMSFs in the last financial year.

In terms of asset classes typically held by SMSFs, ETFs have shown the highest growth with a 5% increase from June 2020. According to the report, ETFs are becoming popular investment options, especially for Millennials and Gen Z, with a 3% increase in the 35-44 age group and 1% increase in those under 25.

Commenting on the report, Class chief executive Tim Steele said the findings demonstrate more Australians are choosing SMSFs to help them meet their retirement objectives.

"The Class Annual Benchmark Report shows the SMSF sector continues to grow as millennials become more engaged and interested in their financial future," he said.

"The upward trend in SMSF establishment is good news for Class customers who are seeking out opportunities to grow their businesses."

Steele added that recent changes in both superannuation and SMSF legislation have made it easier for people to make additional contributions, whether it's from the proceeds of selling a home or through the carry-forward rule of unused concessional contributions.

"All these options can be a great way to grow balances faster," Steele said.

Class general manager of growth Jo Hurley echoed Steele's statements.

"It's encouraging to see females and millennials lead the way in new fund establishments and adopting proactive contribution strategies, and it's clear that the profile of SMSF members is changing," Hurley said.

"New members are younger, more tech savvy, and looking for options that support them in their retirement by giving them more choice and flexibility."

She added that the report sends a positive message that women are taking action to create more financial freedom for themselves and looking for ways to get ahead.

"It's great to see the rise in concessional and non-concessional contributions being made to boost their super balances," Hurley said.