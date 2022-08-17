Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Females, millennials lead the way in SMSFs: Class

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 AUG 2022   12:37PM

According to Class's 2022 Annual Benchmark Report, female SMSF balances are rising faster than males and most new SMSFs are being established by millennials.

Over the past three years, millennials have become the largest cohort of all the age groups establishing SMSFs, accounting for almost 30% of all new SMSFs established during FY22. Meanwhile, the average age of people establishing SMSFs has decreased from 51 to 46 years.

Further, the research found that since 2017, female balances have grown faster than males, outperforming them by 4%, while female balances as a percentage of male balances have increased to 84% from 80%.

Females made more concessional and non-concessional contributions during FY22, with 15% more downsizer contributions than in FY21. The average downsizer contribution increased by about $15,000 last year and the number of downsizer contributions being made increased by 6%.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

There is also a continuing trend of higher participation by women in younger demographics compared to older demographics (50% for under 50s and 40% for over 85s).

Overall, the report stated that SMSFs now comprise 26% of the $3.4 trillion super sector, with assets under management now standing at $892 billion. In total, about $59 billion was contributed to SMSFs in the last financial year.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

In terms of asset classes typically held by SMSFs, ETFs have shown the highest growth with a 5% increase from June 2020. According to the report, ETFs are becoming popular investment options, especially for Millennials and Gen Z, with a 3% increase in the 35-44 age group and 1% increase in those under 25.

Commenting on the report, Class chief executive Tim Steele said the findings demonstrate more Australians are choosing SMSFs to help them meet their retirement objectives.

"The Class Annual Benchmark Report shows the SMSF sector continues to grow as millennials become more engaged and interested in their financial future," he said.

"The upward trend in SMSF establishment is good news for Class customers who are seeking out opportunities to grow their businesses."

Steele added that recent changes in both superannuation and SMSF legislation have made it easier for people to make additional contributions, whether it's from the proceeds of selling a home or through the carry-forward rule of unused concessional contributions.

"All these options can be a great way to grow balances faster," Steele said.

Class general manager of growth Jo Hurley echoed Steele's statements.

"It's encouraging to see females and millennials lead the way in new fund establishments and adopting proactive contribution strategies, and it's clear that the profile of SMSF members is changing," Hurley said.

"New members are younger, more tech savvy, and looking for options that support them in their retirement by giving them more choice and flexibility."

She added that the report sends a positive message that women are taking action to create more financial freedom for themselves and looking for ways to get ahead.

"It's great to see the rise in concessional and non-concessional contributions being made to boost their super balances," Hurley said.

Read more: Tim SteeleJo Hurley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Class bolsters leadership with new general managers
HUB24 posts record platform inflows
HUB24 names new Class chief executive
More members monitoring superannuation
MLC Super overhauls fees
MLC Wealth adds to leadership team
MLC Wealth shuffles leadership
NAB to end financial planning compliance issue
Royal Commission singles out 325 NAB staff cutting corners
NAB appoints new regional advice GM

Editor's Choice

Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
Maritime Super reappointed MLC Life Insurance as its group insurer, effective July 1.

Iress records 29% jump in profit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Iress has reported a 29% increase to its underlying net profit after tax (NPAT), coming in at $31.8 million, as it looks to strengthen its position with superannuation funds.

Transurban names new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:50PM
Transurban has named Craig Drummond as its chair, replacing Lindsay Maxsted who will retire this year.

Norwegian wealth fund records $250bn loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:47AM
Norges Bank Investment Management announced the Government Pension Fund Global lost 1.68 trillion Norwegian krone, which is the equivalent of almost $250 billion AUD in the first half of this year, largely driven by equity returns, primarily technology stocks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.