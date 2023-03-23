Family offices ready to take risks

The risk appetites of family offices around the world are increasing and they've got their sights set on investment grade fixed income and emerging market equities.

That's according to a new study by Ocorian which gleaned insights from 134 family office investment managers across the globe.

First and foremost, 99% of those surveyed said family offices have been overweight cash in recent years and it's time for a change.

Reflecting this, close to 90% of managers are anticipating their clients' risk appetites will grow in the year ahead, 31% of which expect the increase to be dramatic. The main reason for this is optimism about the global economy, with 57% feeling inflation has peaked and 54% saying markets are over the worst and set for recovery.

However, interest in alternative assets and riskier investments is growing generally, Ocorian said. About 56% of respondents said there is greater transparency around riskier and more specialised asset classes, like digital assets. Further, 42% said this is encouraged by improved regulation of the sector.

Emerging market equities and investment grade fixed income will see the most dramatic increases in allocations, respondents said. They will be followed by US equities and alternative assets, including hedge funds, private equity, and private debt.

"Family offices have quite rightly taken a conservative approach to risk in the past two years given the high levels of volatility and uncertainty in global markets. That, however, is changing and there is an increasing appetite for risk across the sector as they look for higher returns," Ocorian head of family office Amy Collins said.

"It is further evidence of the strong growth in the sector as more family offices are established and more family members want to play an active role in managing their assets in the most efficient way.

"Many family offices, particularly those run by younger, tech-savvy generations, are interested in investing in technology companies and other sectors they know well. This requires a deeper understanding of emerging technologies - from digital assets, space technology investments, web 3.0, cyber security, and so forth - and importantly, a willingness to take on higher levels of risk."