Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Family offices ready to take risks

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAR 2023   11:59AM

The risk appetites of family offices around the world are increasing and they've got their sights set on investment grade fixed income and emerging market equities.

That's according to a new study by Ocorian which gleaned insights from 134 family office investment managers across the globe.

First and foremost, 99% of those surveyed said family offices have been overweight cash in recent years and it's time for a change.

Reflecting this, close to 90% of managers are anticipating their clients' risk appetites will grow in the year ahead, 31% of which expect the increase to be dramatic. The main reason for this is optimism about the global economy, with 57% feeling inflation has peaked and 54% saying markets are over the worst and set for recovery.

However, interest in alternative assets and riskier investments is growing generally, Ocorian said. About 56% of respondents said there is greater transparency around riskier and more specialised asset classes, like digital assets. Further, 42% said this is encouraged by improved regulation of the sector.

Emerging market equities and investment grade fixed income will see the most dramatic increases in allocations, respondents said. They will be followed by US equities and alternative assets, including hedge funds, private equity, and private debt.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Family offices have quite rightly taken a conservative approach to risk in the past two years given the high levels of volatility and uncertainty in global markets. That, however, is changing and there is an increasing appetite for risk across the sector as they look for higher returns," Ocorian head of family office Amy Collins said.

"It is further evidence of the strong growth in the sector as more family offices are established and more family members want to play an active role in managing their assets in the most efficient way.

"Many family offices, particularly those run by younger, tech-savvy generations, are interested in investing in technology companies and other sectors they know well. This requires a deeper understanding of emerging technologies - from digital assets, space technology investments, web 3.0, cyber security, and so forth - and importantly, a willingness to take on higher levels of risk."

Read more: OcorianAmy Collins
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Legalsuper appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   1:23PM
Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Family offices ready to take risks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
The risk appetites of family offices around the world are increasing and they've got their sights set on investment grade fixed income and emerging market equities.

Retirement officer roles critical in super funds

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:03PM
With a wave of new members coming into retirement, it's more important than ever for super funds to create dedicated C-suite roles, a panel of executives at the Conference of Major Super Funds urged yesterday.

Don't wait for QAR: Press

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC commissioner Danielle Press pointed out at the Conference of Major Super Funds that retirement products need to be improved and waiting for the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) is not the best strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.