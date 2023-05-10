Family offices maintain a steady course: Goldman Sachs

Despite the geopolitical and economic landscape, most family offices have only moderately adjusted their asset allocations from 2021, according to Goldman Sachs' latest global survey of family offices.

Informing their investment decisions, Goldman Sachs said respondents - 22% of which were located in Asia Pacific - cited recession, geopolitics, and inflation as their top three concerns going into the next one to two years.

A significantly higher proportion of family offices in APAC (73%) are concerned about geopolitics than their counterparts in EMEA (47%) and the Americas (51%), it said, while a much lower proportion (27%) are concerned about inflation than in EMA (62%) and the Americas (56%).

Across all respondents, the average asset allocation to private equity increased slightly from 24/% in 2021 to 26%, while the average allocation to public market equities has decreased from 31% to 28%.

"This may be a function of continued family office interest in private markets," Goldman Sachs said.

On average, the report revealed family offices are allocating 44% total across alternative assets compared with 45% in 2021.

"This matches our experience of working with family offices: they tend to maintain a more concentrated exposure to alternative or private investments than other investors," it said.

Meanwhile, the global average allocation to hedge funds is unchanged since 2021 at 6%.

"However, we have seen improving sentiment around this asset class with low correlation strategies, such as macro and market-neutral trading, leading the charge," Goldman Sachs said.

Compared to other investors, Goldman Sachs said family offices often have a relatively higher allocation to cash and other low-risk assets to balance their allocation to high-risk assets.

In fact, since 2021, global family offices on average increased their combined allocation across cash and fixed income from 19% to just over 22%,12% in cash and cash equivalents, and 10% in fixed income.

More specifically, respondents allocated on average 8% to Treasuries and investment-grade fixed income, and 2% to high yield.

"This is consistent with how we see many ultra-high-net-worth investors repositioning their portfolios in the current market environment and allocating to fixed income, with that capital serving as 'sleep-well' money," Goldman Sachs said.

When it comes to geographic allocations, family offices reported that they currently assign an average of 63% to the US and 21% to other developed markets, with the balance invested across China (8%), India (2%) and other emerging markets (7%).

"Globally, the majority of family offices expect to broadly maintain their current geographic allocation over the next 12 months," the report stated.

"Perhaps surprisingly in this climate, we see that 29% of APAC respondents plan to increase their allocation to China.

"This compared with just 16% in the EMEA and 8% in the Americas, though we do see that another 20% of APAC respondents plan to decrease their China allocation- all of which suggests the lack of a consensus view toward the region."

Across both the public and private markets, and consistent with their multi-generational investment horizons, family offices remain focused on secular growth themes.

According to the report, 43% of family offices globally consider their portfolios to be overweight in information technology, and 34% are currently overweight in healthcare.

"Anecdotally, we find that family offices maintain cash balances sufficient to cover capital calls relating to their illiquid investments, while taking into account any potential drag on returns of their alternatives holdings based on market conditions and the pipeline of future capital calls," the report said.

"While many family offices likely have access to margin leverage, 42% indicated that they do not utilise leverage in their investing portfolios."