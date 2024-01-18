Family offices embrace outsourcing: Study

Family offices across the globe are increasingly outsourcing more functions, new research from Ocorian suggests.

The global study, which surveyed 301 senior executives including 50 family office investment managers in November 2023, found a staggering 98% of family office professionals plan to increase the level of outsourcing at their organisation over the next three years.

What's more, it found nearly half (46%) of family offices are planning to increase the level of outsourcing by between 25% and 50%.

This builds on two years of strong expansion, with 96% of family office professionals reporting increased outsourcing.

According to the study, 92% of family office professionals reported increased budgets for outsourced regulation and compliance services in the last two years.

However, some customers expressed dissatisfaction with the level of service provided by outsourcers.

Specifically, 12% of customers rated the level of service as average, while 10% said that outsourcers are only average at solving complex business problems.

Key criticisms for these outsourcers included poor responsiveness, a limited scope of service, issues with their level of expertise and technology issues. Some respondents also complained about poor onboarding.

As such, nearly half (44%) of all family offices surveyed said they expect their organisation to use a wider range of outsourcing partners.

On the flip side, 38% intend to consolidate to a single partner or fewer partners. Additionally, approximately 14% of them plan to switch from their current provider.

More than two in five (42%) family offices mentioned that it is crucial for their provider to offer a broad spectrum of services, while 52% of them stated that it is quite important.

"Outsourcing of services is clearly already very important to family office professionals and is set to grow in importance over the next three years with almost all firms planning to increase their level of outsourcing," Ocorian global head of private client Michael Betley said.

"Increasing confidence in the sector is very much reliant on the expert support of outsourcing partners but there are issues service providers need to address if they are to become successful partners for family offices."

Betley added that there are significant numbers of family offices that feel the service they receive could be improved and quite often it's in regard to issues such as expertise.

"Outsourcers need to improve and expand their service offering as there is a growing preference for consolidation," he said.