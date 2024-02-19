Family offices choose private credit: Survey

Family office chief investment officers across the globe intend to allocate more capital towards private credit this year, according to new research by KKR.

The global fund manager's annual Family office survey, now in its seventh year, found that private credit is the preferred asset class for 45% of chief investment officers.

"We learned from our conversations that many chief investment officers are now finally making a tactical wager that they can use private credit to exceed their hurdle rates, many of which are in the 10% plus range," KKR said.

"We too view private credit as an attractive asset class, particularly in times of dislocation when the ability to pivot quickly and be nimble is rewarded," KKR said.

Multiple chief investment officers stated they were "perplexed about the sudden attraction to private credit among their peer group."

"They indicated that they have been allocating meaningfully to the asset class for several years, and as such, they are now a little more concerned that all the hype around the asset class may make it more competitive on a cyclical basis," the report said.

"Maybe more importantly, many of these same chief investment officers still believe that private equity, not private credit, is the best way to efficiently compound capital over a longer-term horizon."

On the other end of the spectrum, chief investment officers said intend to liquidate cash and public equities to fund these new positions.

By country, they suggested increasing allocations to Japan, Korea, and India at the expense of China.

"Against this backdrop, we expect direct China exposure in many family office allocations to fall closer to 2-5% from 9-11% previously," the report said.

"Our take: sentiment is really negative, and we think investors might want to consider the benefits of a call spread option strategy to maintain some exposure if they are reducing their direct cash exposures to public equities in China at current valuations."

The survey interviewed 75 respondents in December 2023. Chief investment officers located in APAC accounted for 11% of respondents.