Excise tax, super top budget worries

In the lead up to tonight's Federal Budget, economists agree that the election is likely to be firmly on the government's agenda - with popularity possibly trumping the effectiveness of policies.

In December's mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, the government allocated $16 billion to "decisions taken but not yet announced and not for publication".

While some of that $16 billion might be announced in the federal budget on March 29, a lot of that is likely to be dedicated to election promises.

"It's hard to say what those measures will be," AMP chief economist Shane Oliver explains.

"But I suspect there will be some goodies in the budget that they will roll out during the election campaign. Say, if they are going to increase the subsidies for childcare payments."

Meanwhile, some matters cannot wait to be rolled out as election promises. Top of mind for voters is likely to be the increased cost of living, especially with petrol prices soaring to well over $2 a litre.

Professor of economics at UNSW Business School Richard Holden says there will be immense pressure on Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to announce something to address this.

"Petrol prices have nothing to do with this government, but it doesn't typically resonate with voters very well if you turn around and say, 'the oil price is determined in a global market, it's beyond our control'," he says.

He points out that Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already been criticised for telling the voting public that certain situations aren't his responsibility. For example, during the bushfire crisis of early 2020 when he controversially said "I don't hold a hose" to explain his absence.

Morrison will likely seek to avoid any similar gaffes in the run up to the election. For this reason, Holden and Oliver agree that the budget is likely to include measures to combat petrol price increases.

New Zealand recently cut its fuel excise, with pressure mounting on the government to do the same in Australia. However, cutting the excise is no silver bullet.

"The petrol excise is 44.2 cents a litre. Getting rid of it doesn't make a great deal of sense. It raises about $22 billion a year and that is earmarked for investment in roads and infrastructure. It's also the only kind of de-facto carbon tax we have in this country," Holden explains.

"However, in theory you could have a petrol excise that averaged at about 44 cents but ranges between - for example - zero cents and 90 cents depending on the price of crude oil. So that way the government could smooth out the big swings in oil prices."

Oliver agrees that cutting the petrol excise altogether is likely not prudent.

"Cutting it is one thing but putting it back on is hard... it's akin to a tax increase. It's politically unpopular," he says.

Oliver thinks a better move for the government might be a boost to voter finances.

"The most effective road would be a stimulus cheque of some sort. For example, a one-off $1000 payment to cover the higher fuel costs," he says.

Commentary surrounding the election also indicates the government is considering measures to entice women to vote for the Liberal National Party, with evidence suggesting Morrison is not popular with women.

Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean is hopeful this might create the political will to finally have superannuation paid on maternity leave - something the super sector has been lobbying for a decade. However, reports in recent weeks suggest such a measure has been considered, and rejected.

"I hope the government rethinks its position on that," Dean says.

"It's so important for women, and it's so simple. It's also symbolic that the super system does have to change to address these inequities."

However, Dean points out that as this is a pre-election budget, while the Morrison government might not have the will to consider super on parental leave, it could become an election issue as groups, such as ISA continue lobbying.

Holden adds: "I think it's popular with a certain segment of voters. But what is the overlap between the voters who are worried about women's overall superannuation balances and people that are just really worried about a $50 a week increase in petrol prices? I haven't looked at the polling data, but I'm sure the government has." fs