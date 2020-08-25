NEWS
Investment
Evans & Partners explore open-ended funds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:53AM

Evans and Partners have announced a potential change to open-ended funds for its Global Disruption Fund and its Global Flagship Fund.

Walsh & Company Investments, as responsible entity for both funds, said it is exploring changing both funds from a closed-ended listed unity trust to an open-ended unlisted unit trust.

"As COVID-19 continues to create volatility in Australian and global markets, the responsible entity has been exploring strategies to enhance the fund's liquidity and efficiency," Evans said.

"Historically, listed investment trusts have been an effective structure for retail investors to access equity strategies due to the ease of execution of trading units on the ASX.

"The RE has maintained active capital management strategies such as buybacks, to provide liquidity for investors.  However, this has become more difficult in recent volatile markets ad us exacerbated by the mismatch between buyers and sellers in the market."

Evans said as a result of the changes, and in an effort to optimise the structure of the funds, the RE has undertaken review of the options available, including continuing as listed unity trusts or changing to an open-ended unlisted structure.

Evans said despite which decision is made total fees will remain unchanged.

Evans said Walsh & Company will give further consideration to the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed changes, as well as other alternatives, before putting a proposal to unit holders.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Evans and PartnersGlobal Flagship FundWalsh and CompanyASX
