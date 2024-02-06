Euroz Hartleys, Mason Stevens sign partnership

Euroz Hartleys, Mason Stevens sign partnershipBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024 12:43PM
Read more: Euroz Hartleys, Mason Stevens, Outsourced CIO, Amanda Boyce, Jacqueline Fernley
Euroz Hartleys will use Mason Stevens' outsourced chief investment office (CIO) service to ensure the unique investment needs of its clients are met via an enhanced capability.
Euroz Hartleys said the partnership is testament to its dedication to excellent service and delivering results for clients.
"At Euroz Hartleys, we create and manage diversified portfolios tailored to the specific goals and risk tolerance of our clients. Our advisers are dedicated to devising wealth management plans and investment strategies to enhance financial wellbeing," Euroz Hartleys head of advice Amanda Boyce said.
"The collaboration with Mason Stevens will further strengthen Euroz Hartleys' advice offering, with the Outsourced CIO providing institutional grade investment solutions and insights for our clients."
The services provided by Mason Stevens to Euroz Hartleys will cover a suite of multi-asset portfolios tailored to clients' needs, asset allocation, instrument selection, investment governance, reporting, investment content, and webinars for both advisers and clients, the business added.
"We understand that building and managing a successful wealth practice requires a tailored approach. Mason Stevens is thrilled to partner with Euroz Hartleys, to deliver a range of investment opportunities and solutions to support the Euroz Hartleys client value proposition in market," Mason Stevens chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley said.
"Our unique and flexible menu approach continues to differentiate our Outsourced CIO offering and truly enhance the Euroz Hartleys client experience."
Mason Stevens explained that its Outsourced CIO offering delivers institutional grade investment management services across asset allocation, instrument selection and portfolio construction.
"The investment team features highly experienced investment professionals from both institutional funds management and wealth management in Australia," it said.
"The team brings best of breed investment thinking from around the world and leverages Mason Stevens reach to access domestic and global primary equity and debt capital market issues and private market deal flow which will bring extended opportunities for client investment portfolios."
Related News
Editor's Choice
MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fund|
iExtend finds interim arrangement to operate|
Clime avoids board spill|
Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflows|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER