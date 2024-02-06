Newspaper icon
Euroz Hartleys, Mason Stevens sign partnership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:43PM

Euroz Hartleys will use Mason Stevens' outsourced chief investment office (CIO) service to ensure the unique investment needs of its clients are met via an enhanced capability.

Euroz Hartleys said the partnership is testament to its dedication to excellent service and delivering results for clients.

"At Euroz Hartleys, we create and manage diversified portfolios tailored to the specific goals and risk tolerance of our clients. Our advisers are dedicated to devising wealth management plans and investment strategies to enhance financial wellbeing," Euroz Hartleys head of advice Amanda Boyce said.

"The collaboration with Mason Stevens will further strengthen Euroz Hartleys' advice offering, with the Outsourced CIO providing institutional grade investment solutions and insights for our clients."

The services provided by Mason Stevens to Euroz Hartleys will cover a suite of multi-asset portfolios tailored to clients' needs, asset allocation, instrument selection, investment governance, reporting, investment content, and webinars for both advisers and clients, the business added.

"We understand that building and managing a successful wealth practice requires a tailored approach. Mason Stevens is thrilled to partner with Euroz Hartleys, to deliver a range of investment opportunities and solutions to support the Euroz Hartleys client value proposition in market," Mason Stevens chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley said.

"Our unique and flexible menu approach continues to differentiate our Outsourced CIO offering and truly enhance the Euroz Hartleys client experience."

Mason Stevens explained that its Outsourced CIO offering delivers institutional grade investment management services across asset allocation, instrument selection and portfolio construction.

"The investment team features highly experienced investment professionals from both institutional funds management and wealth management in Australia," it said.

"The team brings best of breed investment thinking from around the world and leverages Mason Stevens reach to access domestic and global primary equity and debt capital market issues and private market deal flow which will bring extended opportunities for client investment portfolios."

