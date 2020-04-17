NEWS
Investment
ETF demand boosts gold
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:06PM

A strong demand for ETFs coupled with the world's original safe haven has driven gold ETFs to record highs.

Rainmaker research shows that assets under management in gold ETFs has increased around 45.8% in the period from December 2019 to March 2020.

Net inflows for the same period rose 574%, from $31 million in December last year to $209 million in March 2020.

The data suggests that gold in general has kept its safe haven label as Australian investors flock to it.

Kris Walesby, chief executive of ETF Securities, told Financial Standard the rush to invest in gold began back in July last year.

"One reason for this was the general view by many investors that the market was over-extended and therefore if there was a correction there was an expectation it would be quote aggressive," Walesby said.

"Another reason is because real interest rates were going negative globally, across the developed world, so even though the yield on gold is zero it is still higher than a negative yield."

Walesby said that despite interest in gold arising before COVID-19 hit, it is still the Black Swan event that caused the rush we have seen.

This rush to gold, being a safe haven, is not new and certainly this can be seen from past events.

ETF Securities research shows that gold is often the counterbalance to negative equities.

During the GFC gold was up 35% on equities, during the 9/11 terrorist attack it was up 22.2% against equities and during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 the gold price was up 103%.

On average, in a negative equity market the price of gold is up 17.8% on world equity prices.

Walesby said where the gold price is today is nearing all-time highs, and he believes there is a potential for it to break the record.

"Anything that covers many, many regions at the same time is really where gold comes into its own," Walesby said.

"If there is a more domestic issue, gold doesn't come into play as much, it might spike but it's unlikely to lead to long-term growth."

Walesby said this event is going to change the way investors hold gold in their portfolios, something which he said Australian investors have not considered properly until now.

"I don't think you're going to see a lot of these investors reducing their gold allocations to zero," he said.

"I think they will have now seen the benefit of using it and even if they materially reduce those allocations from whatever they are today, I think you're now going see a situation where gold, physical gold, is here to stay."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

