Equity Trustees welcomes new chief financial officer

EQT Holdings has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer as Philip Gentry prepares to step down.

Johanna Platt is set to take on the role, effective 22 July 2024. Gentry announced he would be stepping down from the position back in December 2023 after eight years.

At the time, EQT board chair Carol Schwartz said Gentry played a "pivotal role in helping reshape EQT".

"His contribution has been instrumental in our growth and success. We extend our sincere thanks and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.

EQT said the appointment of Platt followed an extensive search process over several months that assessed a strong field of candidates.

Platt has more than 25 years of experience working in, and leading, finance teams. She is currently the interim chief financial officer at ISPT and responsible for the finance, procurement, insurance, tax, treasury, and valuation functions of the business.

Prior to this, she was Vanguard Australia chief financial officer from 2017 to 2022, where she led the Australian 200-person finance function and was part of the executive team governing the establishment of the Vanguard superannuation business.

Platt also worked as chief financial officer, Asia Pacific region and chief financial officer, ANZ region for Iron Mountain Australia between 2011 to 2017.

"Johanna brings an exceptional suite of skills to EQT and our growing business. We warmly welcome Johanna to Equity Trustees and I look forward to working alongside her," EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said.