Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Equity Trustees welcomes new chief financial officer

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 APR 2024   12:36PM

EQT Holdings has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer as Philip Gentry prepares to step down.

Johanna Platt is set to take on the role, effective 22 July 2024. Gentry announced he would be stepping down from the position back in December 2023 after eight years.

At the time, EQT board chair Carol Schwartz said Gentry played a "pivotal role in helping reshape EQT".

"His contribution has been instrumental in our growth and success. We extend our sincere thanks and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

EQT said the appointment of Platt followed an extensive search process over several months that assessed a strong field of candidates.

Platt has more than 25 years of experience working in, and leading, finance teams. She is currently the interim chief financial officer at ISPT and responsible for the finance, procurement, insurance, tax, treasury, and valuation functions of the business.

Prior to this, she was Vanguard Australia chief financial officer from 2017 to 2022, where she led the Australian 200-person finance function and was part of the executive team governing the establishment of the Vanguard superannuation business.

Platt also worked as chief financial officer, Asia Pacific region and chief financial officer, ANZ region for Iron Mountain Australia between 2011 to 2017.

"Johanna brings an exceptional suite of skills to EQT and our growing business. We warmly welcome Johanna to Equity Trustees and I look forward to working alongside her," EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said.

Read more: Equity TrusteesEQT HoldingsIron Mountain AustraliaJohanna PlattPhilip GentryVanguard Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under
Vanguard lowers management fees
Simple strategies to overcome gender super gap
MSC Trustees nabs Equity Trustees general manager
Low investor demand sees equities funds wound up
Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product
EQT winds up Mirae Asia equity fund
Equity Trustees adds more super fund clients
Perennial Partners names institutional sales director
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA

Editor's Choice

ASFA appoints new policy head

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
ASFA announced who will take on the newly created position of head of policy and advocacy.

Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Citi Australia has expanded the remit of managing director Nicki Ashton, appointing her as the head of financial institutions sales and solutions (FISS).

Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
A Vietnamese billionaire property developer has been sentenced to death for embezzling US$12.5 billion - the country's largest case of financial fraud, several reports show.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach