Equip Super set to hire top chief experience officer

Equip Super is the latest super fund to reshuffle its leadership team as it redoubles its efforts to improve the superannuation experience for members.

The revamp will see the departure of two key executives and the arrival of new chief experience officer (CXO).

It comes as the superannuation sector works to ensure a premium service to members.

Equip Super chief executive Scott Cameron said the industry fund is recruiting for the newly created CXO position that will bring together the member office and financial advice teams.

In the interim, Charlie Yanni is acting CXO in addition to his job as chief growth officer.

Previously, Yanni held senior business development roles with LUCRF Super, Rest, and ME Bank.

"The changes involve us consolidating our member office and financial advice functions, which has unfortunately meant the executive roles running those two functions are no longer required," Cameron went on to say.

"We are confident this will lead to even stronger support for members across all our services."

Since the new CXO will pick up the duties of chief member officer Alexis Harrison and financial advice manager Andrew Vogt, they have left Equip Super.

Harrison, who started at Equip in 2021 as head of experience, joined the executive team after being appointed chief member officer in late 2022.

She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, spending the last 10 years in superannuation.

Previously, Harrison held senior leadership positions at VicSuper and Bell Potter Securities.

"I'm so proud of my team's achievements during this time and grateful for the support of everyone at Equip, who made my experience so enjoyable," she posted on social media.

"It is always the people you work with who make a role great, and the brilliant people across the fund work hard to achieve the best outcomes for their members and employers."

Vogt previously worked for State Super and First State Super.