EG swoops in on Forza industrial assets

Forza Capital has announced the sale of two east Melbourne industrial investments to EG Funds Management, for a combined price of $79 million.

The large, strategic landholdings are located within the land-constrained eastern suburbs of Melbourne at 15-33 Alfred Street, Blackburn and 6-16 Joseph Street, Blackburn North.

The assets provide a combined gross lettable area of approximately 28,020sqm with a blended weighted average lease expiry of 5.52 years leased to a variety of industrial, office and recreational use tenants.

Both properties benefited from active management, whereby Forza substantially increased the passing income, improved the quality of the tenancy mix and extended the WALE to improve overall quality of the investments and thus broaden the appeal to institutional investors.

The first property, 15-33 Alfred Street, features a 21,903m2 industrial facility on a 4.14 hectare site, which was sold for $59,433,280.

The property was multi tenanted with a 5.5 year WALE and features a brand new purpose built rock climbing facility.

Allegion and CoolDrive are among the asset's logistics operators.

"We raised $21.3 million of equity from wholesale investors and married that with a conservative gearing strategy," Forza director Adam Murchie said.

In the early years our focus was to secure extensions from existing tenants, refurbish and re lease vacant space and extend the WALE."

"Once the asset was stabilised, we pursued a strategy to expand on undeveloped land which saw a 10 year pre lease to Urban Climb on an underutilised portion of the site."

The second property, at 6-16 Joseph Street, a 6100sq m industrial facility on a 1ha site, sold for $19.5 million in a transaction managed by CBRE.

EG will slot the properties in its Australian Core Enhanced Fund (ACE), which now holds 12 assets.

EG's head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said that the Blackburn assets were prime examples of urban industrial assets, offering good access to high-density catchments and large populations.

"Urban industrial assets such as these offer good access to high-density catchments and large populations and are playing an increasingly important part in the supply chain for businesses seeking fast access to their customers," said Fleming.

"They just aren't making any more urban industrial land."