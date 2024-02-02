Dirigere Advisory rebrands to Intelligent Planning

Dirigere Advisory rebrands to Intelligent PlanningBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 2 FEB 2024 1:38PM
Financial advice licensing support provider Dirigere Advisory has rebranded to Intelligent Planning, hiring a new advice distribution manager in the process.
Intelligent Planning was launched on January 15 and operates under the same Dirigere AFSL.
Advice firms partnered with Intelligent Planning include Beta Advice, Canberra-based Hayes & Co, and Perth-based NOR Financial.
Matthew Wallis joined the fold last December. He has been a financial adviser with Beta Advice since April 2022 and before that was a state manager and financial adviser at Synchron for four years.
Intelligent Planning managing director Phil Osborne said: "We saw a widening gap in the financial planning landscape between what today's professional financial adviser community really wants from a licensee and what the market currently delivers. Intelligent Planning is designed to help fill that gap."
Osborne said that Intelligent Planning will be part of Intelligent Money Partnership, an integrated financial services offer that is currently in development.
"Listening to our financial advice practices informed the new Intelligent Planning offer and gave us the confidence to move forward with it. Key elements include a flat licence pricing model, the ability for advisers to speak directly with an internal industry expert on a peer-to-peer basis and a culture of community," Osborne said.
