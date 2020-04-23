Dealer group AFSL in limbo

The suspension of MyPlanner Professional Services' AFSL is on ice as the Administrative Appeals Tribunal reviews ASIC's decision.

It comes after the corporate watchdog suspended the advisory firm's AFS licence on February 12 on the grounds that it had failed to comply with its licensee obligations.

ASIC alleged MyPlanner Professional did not adequately monitor or supervise representatives, nor did it have the adequate resources to do so.

Three days later, on February 15, the firm applied for a review of the regulator's decision.

According to Rainmaker data, the dealer group is home to about 84 advisers.

Just last year US-based consultancy firm Anvia Holdings Corporation took a 95% stake in MyPlanner Professional. ASIC imposed additional conditions on MyPlanner Professional's AFS licence in December 2017 after it purchased the advice business of MyPlanner Australia.

Initially in 2017, ASIC found that MyPlanner was giving poor financial advice to its clients and did not adequately monitor its representatives, with a large number of these representatives moving over to MyPlanner Professional.

"ASIC's surveillance found that some MyPlanner advisers had not undertaken adequate inquiries into clients' relevant circumstances, had not completed sufficient analysis to determine the suitability of strategies, had not clearly defined the scope of advice, and had used generic reasons to support advice," it said.

"Further, MyPlanner's pre-vet and audits did not sufficiently identify these issues."

Two years later, in November 2019, the licensee was placed into external administration and a liquidator was appointed to help pay the creditors of MyPlanner Australia.

"While MyPlanner Professional took some steps to address a number of ASIC's concerns, including through the appointment of additional compliance staff, ASIC was not satisfied that MyPlanner Professional was meeting all of its licensee obligations," ASIC said.

On April 3 this year, ASIC cancelled the licence of MyPlanner Australia.