Investment
De Ferrari refuses to discuss Wade
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   10:58AM

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari repeatedly refused to comment on the specific accusations of sexual harassment levelled at members of AMP's leadership team.

Following reports that both AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari and former AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade acted inappropriately with female colleagues, De Ferrari faced a series of questions about AMP's culture.

However, he did not comment on either matter directly or on gender issues specifically - instead speaking in general terms about culture, inclusive leadership and diversity.

"I want to make a comment on AMP's culture given the recent public discussion... The transformation of culture is now my top priority," De Ferrari said during a teleconference on AMP's half-year results.

"To accelerate change we've implemented a number of immediate actions including launching a board culture working group and an employee led inclusion task force. We're in the process of appointing an external expert to help us drive inclusive leadership. The inclusive task force, which I chair, includes a diverse group of employees... We already held two meetings."

Prior to taking any questions, De Ferrari said he "understands" the significant interest in Alex Wade's sudden departure as chief executive of AMP Australia. However, he said he would not comment further than to say AMP accepted Wade's resignation.

Despite multiple questions on the matter, De Ferrari firmly refused again and again to comment on Wade's departure.

He offered in response to one question: "It is critical that we remember we are here to deliver for our shareholders and for our clients."

However, De Ferrari did insist the Pahari matter and the Wade matter were separate.

"We've discussed to the extent we were willing to discuss  the Boe matter, on Alex I have already commented," he said.

"I am not going to comment on the speculation of what I am reading in the media. It is really important; I hope you all understand this is not me trying to evade the question.

"I am trying to run a business that delivers for clients and shareholders. It is important that I am able to tell the story of all the fantastic work that the majority of our employees have achieved."

Later De Ferrari offered some explanation for his refusal to comment.

He said he needed to protect the privacy and confidentiality of the matters: "Because I need to have an environment where our employees feel confident and safe to speak up."

"These matters have been dealt with, they have been dealt with appropriately," he said.

In discussing AMP's results, De Ferrari had glowing words for Pahari, saying Pahari was building a new strategy for AMP Capital.

"Boe has already appointed a new leadership team and is moving ahead with this strategy at speed," he said.

De Ferrari said AMP Capital has been the growth engine of AMP and that it would be doubling down on the private market and real estate plays that have brought it success.

This, despite AMP Capital's earning falling 40% year on year to just $72 million from $120 million. This was driven by a 39% decline in performance and transaction fees due to COVID-19.

Read more: Alex WadeAMP AustraliaFrancesco De FerrariBoe Pahari
