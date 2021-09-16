NEWS
Financial Planning

DDO nil-reporting rule scrapped

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 16 SEP 2021   12:14PM

In a win for financial advisers, the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) regime will scrap the nil-reporting rule.

In the Updated amendments to the design and distribution obligations document released by Treasury, advisers will no longer be required "to report whether they have received a complaint or acquired information requested by the issuer, including where there are nil complaints or nil information".

"Distributors will still be required to report to issuers, complaints and other requested information that they receive, assisting issuers to assess whether their product governance arrangements are appropriate, and their products are meeting the needs of consumers," the document read.

Treasury said the proposed change stemmed from industry feedback and forms one of many amendments it wants to implement.

Another proposal is it seeks to clarify that when a Product Disclosure Statement is given while providing personal advice as required by law, that "this conduct is within the scope of excluded conduct, consistent with the original intention of excluded conduct".

The looming DDO regime, due to commence on October 5, essentially requires product manufacturers and distributors (in this case advisers) to keep the customer front and centre and consider three things: the objectives and needs of consumers, and their financial situation in relation to the financial product.

They must also factor in the Target Market Determination (TMD) for every product sold and that they reach the intended audience.

The Association of Financial Advisers general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said that the association "is very pleased that the requirement for nil reporting for DDO has been removed".

"This would have been a huge workload for licensees and would have disproportionately impacted those small licensees with broad Approved Product Lists. The implementation of DDO will be very challenging.  This change will make it a little more manageable," he said.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia also welcomed the amendment. Head of policy, strategy and innovation Ben Marshan said given this would have been the vast majority of reporting required by financial planners in relation to TMD, this administrative relief by the government is a welcome outcome for the financial planning profession.

However, based on these proposed updates, the FPA is calling on ASIC to remove formal reporting periods which create unnecessary and unworkable record keeping and reporting requirements for advisers and move to an "as required" reporting requirement.

"There is an opportunity for ASIC to create an alignment between dispute resolution and TMD reporting to remove further layers of unnecessary regulatory burden, duplication and costs on our members and the profession," he said.

The FPA is also concerned about the lack of clarity or definition from product manufacturers in relation to "significant dealing reporting" and wants ASIC to take action against products that failed to clearly define what a significant dealing is in relation to their specific product.

