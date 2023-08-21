DB Results launches policy admin system

The tech company has developed the first cloud-native, low-code policy administration system (PAS) for the life insurance sector.

The regulator-approved solution aims to meet the exacting needs of the insurance sector and can be custom-designed for providers.

According to DB Results chief delivery officer and financial services sector lead Matt Nidd, the PAS ecosystem is an "innovative, secure, modern ecosystem, streamlining compliance, supporting real-time transactions, and enhancing customer experience and automation."

Nidd added there's a clear industry demand for disruption and innovation, but until now the cost and complexity of system replacement has been prohibitive.

"Policy administration systems are the backbone of the insurance sector, and for too long insurers have had to rely on legacy systems that are expensive to operate and maintain, slow and responding to industry change, and made it difficult to ensure robust compliance and data security," Nidd said.

Traditionally, change is a resource-intensive process taking up to three years and hundreds of millions of dollars, with Nidd adding that DB Results "delivered a market-leading solution in a fraction of the time and cost of the alternatives."

"In an industry experiencing rising costs, shrinking margins, and growing regulatory oversight, as well as increased security risks, our solution is a game changer that will drive the industry into a new stage of growth," he said.

DB Results is said to have worked with industry experts including Resolution Life Australasia on the design of PAS.

Resolution Life is now working with DB Results for a second migration of its recently acquired AIA Australia Super and Investments business.

"We look forward to another successful migration," Resolution Life chief information officer Peter Histon said.