Technology
Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023   11:26AM

More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) is alerting its retired members and their relevant family members that some of their personal information was downloaded in an attack on one of its third-party providers' systems.

CalPERS employs PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group to identify member deaths, ensuring proper payments are made to retirees and their beneficiaries.

A breach of PBI's systems on June 6 impacted about 769,000 files on the fund's retired members, including inactive members who may soon become eligible for benefits. The data sent to PBI by CalPERS was secure and encrypted, the fund said.

The information accessed includes first and last names, dates of birth, and social security numbers. It may have also included the names of former or current employers, spouses or domestic partners, and children, CalPERS said.

The vulnerability that led to the breach has been resolved and the matter reported to federal law enforcement, but CalPERS chief executive Marcie Frost said the external breach of information is inexcusable.

"Our members deserve better. As soon as we learned about what happened, we took fast action to protect our members' financial interests, as well as steps to ensure long-term protections," she said.

The fund will begin sending letters to all the members or designated family members who have had their information leaked this week, including further detail on the breach and free access to credit monitoring for the next two years.

While no CalPERS systems were breached, the fund has also put in place additional security measures in response to the incident. This includes new protocols on the members benefits website and additional safeguards for those using its contact centre or visiting any of its offices.

PBI provides its services to thousands of organisations around the world, with CalPERS saying it is not the only client of PBI's to have its data accessed. At time of publishing, PBI has not commented on the matter.

