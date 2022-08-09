Convicted former financial adviser banned for life

ASIC has permanently banned NSW-based financial adviser Ezzat-Daniel Nesseim after he was sentenced for repeatedly attempting to mislead the regulator.

Nesseim is barred from performing any function involved in operating a financial services business and from controlling, whether alone or with others, an entity that operates a financial services business.

The automatic ban follows Nesseim's conviction in May for engaging in dishonest conduct, for providing forged documents to ASIC and lying to ASIC when questioned about those documents. They included backdated wholesale client certificates and doctored emails.

An existing ban was handed down by the corporate regulator in 2018 that prohibited him from providing financial services.

Nesseim was also permanently banned from engaging in credit activities from July 2019, after he was found not to be a fit and proper person to engage in credit activities.

He pleaded guilty to five charges in November 2021. In May this year, he was sentenced to a three-year intensive correction order, including a 12-month home detention order.

During the hearing, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that instead of showing the honesty and integrity required of someone who works in the financial services sector, Nesseim deliberately lied to ASIC, using fabricated evidence and lied under oath in an attempt to evade ASIC's scrutiny.

"Where ASIC suspects someone has deliberately lied to us, either directly or by providing us with false documents, we will not hesitate to refer them for prosecution," Court said.

Upon sentencing, Judge McGrath said that Nesseim had "weaved a tangled web; and ultimately entangled himself in his own falsehoods".

"Had he admitted non-compliance with the particular disclosure requirements when first contacted, the consequences for him would not have involved a protracted investigation, compulsory hearings, strike-off and criminal prosecution for serious offences," McGrath said.

Nesseim's banning will be recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register. He has the right to an appeal via the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.