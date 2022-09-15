Continuity an increasing focus for family offices: Survey

Continuity an increasing focus for family offices: SurveyBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022 12:49PM
Read more: Citi Private Bank, John David
Citi Private Bank has highlighted the increasing focus on family unity and continuity in its 2022 Family Office Survey.
According to the survey, the primary focus of family offices across the globe delineates two main types - those centred mainly on investment management (50%) and those focused on family unity and continuity (35%).
In fact, the prioritisation of unity and continuity increases as the wealth transitions from first generation (25%) to second and beyond (43%).
Other things family offices are concerned with at the moment is preserving the value of their assets (65%) and preparing the next generation to be responsible wealth owners (51%).
The report also stated that leadership successions at the family, family office or trustee levels are among the key transitions that majority of respondents are expecting to face in the next five years.
Within the report, Cambridge Institute for Family Enterprise professor John David said that family offices are facing the perfect storm.
"On one hand, external forces of change include environmental degradation and ecological disruption, technological advances and digital disruption, globalisation and deglobalisation, and socioeconomic and political influences," David said.
"On the other, the families themselves are changing as they are becoming better educated, more geographically dispersed... Spreading out over three or more generations thanks to longer life spans, and being challenged to be more transparent and inclusive about decision making."
When it comes to the investment side of things, investment functions are also becoming increasingly professionalised, the report added.
About 75% of family offices have an investment committee or board and 44% of those comprise both independent advisers and family members.
Most family offices have an active investment policy statement, the study found, but this varies significantly whether the family is first generation (44%) or second and beyond (63%).
Finally, 75% of family offices rely on external investment consultants, primarily for manager selection (52%), strategic asset allocation (45%) and investment research (44%).
Editor's Choice
Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC
Crescent Wealth invests in water rights
Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas
2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED