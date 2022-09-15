Continuity an increasing focus for family offices: Survey

Citi Private Bank has highlighted the increasing focus on family unity and continuity in its 2022 Family Office Survey.

According to the survey, the primary focus of family offices across the globe delineates two main types - those centred mainly on investment management (50%) and those focused on family unity and continuity (35%).

In fact, the prioritisation of unity and continuity increases as the wealth transitions from first generation (25%) to second and beyond (43%).

Other things family offices are concerned with at the moment is preserving the value of their assets (65%) and preparing the next generation to be responsible wealth owners (51%).

The report also stated that leadership successions at the family, family office or trustee levels are among the key transitions that majority of respondents are expecting to face in the next five years.

Within the report, Cambridge Institute for Family Enterprise professor John David said that family offices are facing the perfect storm.

"On one hand, external forces of change include environmental degradation and ecological disruption, technological advances and digital disruption, globalisation and deglobalisation, and socioeconomic and political influences," David said.

"On the other, the families themselves are changing as they are becoming better educated, more geographically dispersed... Spreading out over three or more generations thanks to longer life spans, and being challenged to be more transparent and inclusive about decision making."

When it comes to the investment side of things, investment functions are also becoming increasingly professionalised, the report added.

About 75% of family offices have an investment committee or board and 44% of those comprise both independent advisers and family members.

Most family offices have an active investment policy statement, the study found, but this varies significantly whether the family is first generation (44%) or second and beyond (63%).

Finally, 75% of family offices rely on external investment consultants, primarily for manager selection (52%), strategic asset allocation (45%) and investment research (44%).