Insurance

ClearView reset pays dividends

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023   12:40PM

ClearView's decision to target the life insurance market solely is paying off as it grows its in-force premiums during the 2023 financial year and new business pours in.

ClearView's new business sales was driven solely by its ClearChoice products suite, growing 25% in the period to $25.2 million.

Advice in-force premiums increased 11% to $305.9 million, while total in-force premiums increased 9% to $339.3 million.

The ASX-listed firm has a distribution network with over 900 dealer groups comprising of 4000 advisers.

ClearView handed over its financial advice business for $15.2 million to Centrepoint Alliance in 2021, in turn for a 25% shareholding in the latter.

Centrepoint also took over ClearView subsidiaries ClearView Financial Advice (CFA), Matrix Planning Solutions and LaVista Licensee Solutions.

ClearView managing director Nadine Gooderick said the decision to reset and transform the business in early 2020 by simplifying and investing in systems, processes, and technology, as well as expanding people capability, is starting to deliver benefits and growth through efficiencies, productivity gains and scale benefits.

The full divestment of the wealth management business is still underway. In February, ClearView announced it will sell ClearView Financial Management to Human Financial.

The firm is still considering its options on what it should do with its superannuation fund, ClearView Retirement Plan.

The successful execution of ClearView's simplification and transformation strategy now sees the business emerge as a life insurance business that is focused on protecting and optimising its position as a dynamic challenger, Gooderick said.

In December 2020, ClearView awarded PIMCO a mandate to manage its insurance assets and liabilities. At the end of June, it had $413.4 million invested in PIMCO funds, which includes $393.7 million in interest securities and $19.7 million in cash.

Life insurance net-profit after tax rose 38% year on year to $40.4 million. ClearView's 24.4% holding in Centrepoint earned it $700,000.

While the group earned an underlying NPAT of $34.5 million, its reported NPAT sank 19% to $17.1 million year on year.

