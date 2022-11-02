ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions

ClearView Wealth has concluded its strategic review process, with the board deciding not to proceed with any transactions.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, ClearView began its strategic review process in September 2021, with the objective of maximising value for all shareholders, determining the optimal future direction of ClearView to protect and enhance customer and policyholder outcomes, and achieving long-term shareholding base, including by exploring a potential change of control transaction.

ClearView said several parties took part in a due diligence process with the view to submit a takeover proposal. However, the ClearView board has determined that it didn't receive any proposals as part of the strategic review that represented appropriate value for control of the company or shareholders. In part, this is because of the continuing improvement of ClearView and the industry since the commencement of the review, it said.

Providing a trading update, in the quarter to September 30, ClearView said it has traded strongly and to expectation. Based on its year-to-date performance, the insurer is on track to grow underlying NPAT in FY23 in the range of $28.5 million to $30 million.

"The business environment of the overall life insurance industry continues to show signs of improvement and ClearView remains well placed to benefit from this improvement, including as a result of the more recent launch of its ClearChoice product suite in October 2021," an ASX statement said.

"The simplification of the wealth management business continues with further details to be provided in due course."

Meanwhile, last month, ClearView expanded its distribution team, making three new hires and two promotions, to further support financial advisers.

External hires, Alex Koodrin was appointed as ClearView's new national technical manager, Jeremy Anthony and Mathew Amanovich were appointed as business development managers.

Internally, Leah Henshaw and Heather Sherwell were promoted to digital business development managers (formerly business development associates).